Seton Hall basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

For Seton Hall basketball in 2025-26, the operative question might not be "Who's next?" as much as "Who's left?" The Pirates lost 10 players in the transfer portal off a 7-25 season. The good news there is with a team that poor, that's not much to protect. The bad news is it's basically unclear who we'll see for Seton Hall in 2025-26. Here's an early rundown.

Seton Hall basketball season preview for 2025-26

Guard Jahseem Felton is one of few returnees this year for Seton Hall. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Starting Lineup

Guard: Jahseem Felton

Probably the top returnee, he started eight games and averaged 3.5 points per game as a freshman. The 6-foot-5 Felton was a 35% 3-point shooter and figures to see many more shooting opportunities this year. He's got a year in the Big East under his belt and will get every chance to shine in 2025-26.

Guard: Adam Clark

A 5-foot-10 guard from Merrimack, Clark might remind coach Shaheen Holloway of his own playing days. Last year, he averaged 19.8 points and 6.0 assists per game. Clark led the MAAC in steals, which is good because at 5-foot-10, he'll get bodied up early and often in the Big East. Can he play at anywhere near his prior level of play? It would help the Pirates significantly if he can.

Guard: AJ Staton-McCray

A transfer from Samford and then Miami, Staton-McCray averaged 7.3 points and 2.4 boards per game last year for an awful Miami team. He's a career 33% 3-point shooter and the 6-foot-5 guard has 1,036 career college points. Seton Hall would love to watch that number grow significantly.

Forward: Josh Rivera

The 6-foot-7 Rivera was a contributor last season at Fordham. He averaged 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game there. He's a career 30% 3-point shooter, but Rivera is at his most comfortable in the open floor, using his athleticism to score in transition. Whatever he can give Seton Hall will be gladly accepted.

Center: Godswill Erheriene

The 6-foot-9 big man started 23 games last year and averaged 2.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. He was just 8-for-26 on the year at the foul line, which gives a snapshot of how much of a work in progress his offensive game has been to date. If he can give rebounding and defense, that'll keep him in a big role here.

Rotation Players

Well, this is where it gets interesting. Transfer TJ Simpkins from Elon College figures to see relevant minutes at guard. 7-foot-2 big man Assane Mbaye is off a redshirt year and will have to play in the post. Forward Elijah Fisher from Pacific will certainly see some time. At the moment, that's about it.

Impact Players

Clark could be a big help, but frankly, it's probably the big guys, just because size could be a big (no pun intended) help for Seton Hall. Honestly, the biggest impact might be whoever fills up this roster, because they've got to add more players in a hurry.

