Seton Hall basketball transfer portal tracker: Full list of players to depart Shaheen Holloway's squad ft. Isaiah Coleman

Off a 7-25 season, it's not surprising that Seton Hall has been busy in the transfer portal. The Pirates have suffered nine defections already and have added just a pair of new players. Shaheen Holloway's squad could be in for a rough 2025-26 season. Here's a rundown on the Seton Hall portal situation.

Players Leaving Seton Hall via Portal

Leading scorer Isaiah Coleman chose to leave Seton Hall for Oklahoma State. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Isaiah Coleman

A 6-foot-5 sophomore guard, Coleman was the best player on last year's team. He averaged 15.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Coleman was just a 30% 3-point shooter, but could score from all levels. He took his two remaining years of eligibility to Oklahoma State.

Prince Aligbe

A junior forward who came to Seton Hall after two years at Boston College, Aligbe was solid. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 7.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for Seton Hall. Aligbe has one year of eligibility left and has not yet chosen his destination school.

Scotty Middleton

After a year at Ohio State, Middleston spent his sophomore year at Seton Hall. He averaged 5.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game last year. Middleton has two years left and has not yet named his new school.

Garwey Dual

After a year at Providence, Dual spent a year at Seton Hall. He averaged 5.4 points and 3.0 assists per game. The 6-foot-5 point guard has not yet named his next school and he has two years of eligibility left.

Yacine Toumi

A senior who has already attended three colleges, the 6-foot-9 Tourmi scored 3.9 points and grabbed 2.8 rebounds per game. Toumi was a double digit scorer in two seasons at Evansville. He has not yet chosen the destination for his final college season.

Emmanuel Okorafor

A Nigerian forward who spent two years at Louisville, Okorafor averaged 2.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game for Seton Hall last year. The 6-foot-9 big man has not yet chosen his next school.

David Tubek

A two-year player at Seton Hall, Tubek averaged 2.6 points and 1.7 rebounds per game last year. The 6-foot-7 forward from Nigeria has two years left and has not yet named his new school.

Gus Yalden

A 6-foot-9 freshman, Yalden averaged just 1.8 points and 1.5 rebounds per game for Seton Hall. He has chosen Vermont as his next destination and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Zion Harmon

A junior guard who transferred in from Bethune-Cookman, Harmon played in three games and did not score a point at Seton Hall. The 6-foot guard scored 14.6 points per game at Bethune Cookman in 2023-24, but has not yet announced his new school.

Seton Hall Players Arriving via the portal

Adam Clark

A 5-foot-10 guard, Clark was a dynamic scorer at Merrimac. In his sophomore campaign last year, Clark averaged 19.8 points and 6.0 assists per game. Clark's perimeter game is shaky, but he collects a bevy of steals. He has two years left to play.

TK Simpkins

A 6-foot-4 guard, Simpkins was a star at Elon College for two years. Last season, he averaged 16.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. Simpkins also shot 37% from 3-point range. He's also got two years left to play.

What do you think of Seton Hall's portal situation? Share your take on the Pirates below in our comments section!

