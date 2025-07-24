"Settle down, Bill," "Bold, I like it": Hoops fans react to Kansas HC Bill Self's NBA comparison of Kohl Rosario

College basketball fans reacted after Kansas coach Bill Self compared highly-touted freshman shooting guard Kohl Rosario to former Jayhawk and Denver Nuggets shooting guard Christian Braun.The two-time champion coach held a press conference on Monday to update the team on its status heading into its summer workouts. One of the members of the media asked Self to compare the 6-foot-4 Rosario to someone, and he boldly stated Braun.“Kohl is a CB that shoots it better ... But he’s not as big and not as powerful yet,&quot; Self said. &quot;Kohl is an athlete ... he’s a real athlete. He’s an unbelievable offensive rebounder ... he tries really hard. He’s active ... he’ll steal you possessions.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe comments generated varying reactions from fans, who either expressed enthusiasm or caution on Self's statement. One fan urged the 62-year-old coach to tamp down his excitement, as the season hasn't started yet.&quot;Settle down, Bill,&quot; one fan wrote.Reaction to Bill Self's statement on Kohl Rosario (Image Source: @fansofku/Instagram)Another basketball enthusiast loved the boldness of Self's claim.&quot;Bold, I like it,&quot; the college hoops fan said.Reaction to Bill Self's Kohl Rosario-Christian Braun comparison (Image Source: @fansofku/Instagram)Other fans shared their reactions on Instagram, with some Kansas diehard fans complimenting Self's statement while others suggested that the coach stay humble.Reactions to Bill Self's Kohl Rosario-Christian Braun comparison (Image Source: @fansofku/Instagram)Kohl Rosario showed his shooting prowess in the AAU circuit, knocking down shots from the outside, and had experts buzzing with his athleticism. Rosario was one of Kansas' acquisitions during the summer, with the other being former NC State commit Paul Mbiya.Bill Self discusses the health status of Elmarko Jackson and Bryson TillerThe media availability session also had Kansas coach Bill Self discussing the health status of redshirt sophomore Elmarko Jackson and freshman Bryson Tiller.Jackson is getting himself in game shape for the 2025-26 although the two-time champion coach described the 6-foot-3 guard's rehabilitation and recovery process from a torn patellar tendon as long and tedious.&quot;Athletically, he's where he was before he got hurt,&quot; Self said. &quot;Timing wise, he's still a ways away. If you can imagine, not doing something for a year and going out and trying to do it, it's like there's a checklist in his mind right now. 'Well, if I come off this way, these are my reads and check.'&quot;Meanwhile, Tiller is expected to come off the bench this coming season. Self noted the 6-foot-10 forward, who recovered from left ankle surgery, will get better once he gets to play for longer minutes.&quot;He's done great,&quot; Self said. &quot;His timing is off. He went a year without playing (like Jackson). But he is a skilled guy. He's a good player.&quot;Kansas opens its new season with two exhibition games against Louisville on Oct. 24 and Fort Hays State on Oct. 28. The Jayhawks' nonconference season starts with a game against Green Bay on Nov. 3 and meets North Carolina four days later.