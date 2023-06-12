Four-star recruit John Bol has committed to Florida basketball. After a lengthy wait, the top 30 prospect has made his decision. Bol has been a long-time target of Gators HC Todd Golden, with his staff eyeing the 2024 class with particular interest. The center chose the Gators over offers from seven other programs, including Michigan, USC, and UConn.

"I'm going to the University of Florida," Bol told 247Sports. "It's a good program, and it's a really good fit for me. Ultimately, my goal is to make it to the NBA, and I feel like being at Florida is the best fit for me. The SEC, how they play there, and the style of play, is one that I feel like if I go there, I will be successful and ultimately make my goal. Florida is a program where I also think we can make a run. I think that we can make a run and win a championship too."

The 7-foot center, originally from South Sudan, currently lives in Wichita, Kansas, and plays for Sunrise Christian high school and Mokan Elite on the circuit. He has an incredible 7-foot-8 wingspan and has been referred to as a real-life cheat code. Florida basketball may have just found its key to a championship.

What will John Bol add to Florida basketball?

The Gators just got their highest recruit under Todd Golden in 4-star Bol

It might seem obvious, but with his height, we already know he'll be a problem for opposing teams on defense. Bol's exceptional defensive skills were the primary reason Todd Golden, a coach who puts a strong emphasis on defense, highly valued him. Golden will aim to construct a defensive framework centered around Bol as a defensive anchor, capable of effectively guarding the paint.

Offensively, Florida's opposition will struggle to contain the freshman. Bol's long strides will contribute to his effectiveness as a rim runner during fast breaks, and he's demonstrated the ability to dribble the ball up the court to exploit less agile players. This is something teams will have to be aware of, and will most certainly give Florida basketball an edge.

Although not related, John Bol certainly has the potential to go as far, if not further, than his famous countryman, Manute Bol. Florida fans will be excited to see the new recruit in action, and it's safe to say Bol will be looking to put on a show.

