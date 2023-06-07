Shaka Smart Marquette contract: How much is the Marquette HC’s salary?

Marquette head coach Shaka Smart has agreed to a massive contract extension with the program. He agreed in 2021 to a six-year deal, and this extension will take him to the 2029-2030 season. Marquette does not disclose the financial figures of their coaching contracts, but it is estimated that Smart is receiving around $3 million per season throughout this deal.

There are many reasons to be happy with what Shaka Smart has brought to the Marquette Golden Eagles, as they seem to be a solid program since he took over. The team is 48-20 and has reached the NCAA Tournament in both seasons that he has been on the sidelines. Obviously, the university is excited about the program's direction, and things are fine and dandy in Milwaukee with him.

How good of a coach is Shaka Smart?

It should be clear now how incredible of a coach and a leader Smart is to the Marquette Golden Eagles. The team on the floor was able to extremely outplay their expectations as they were projected to finish ninth in the Big East Conference by the coaches. However, the Golden Eagles went on to win the Big East regular season and tournament championships.

The success did not stop there as they were a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament and were able to win a game as they defeated the Vermont Catamounts in the first round. However, they lost to the Michigan State Spartans in the round of 32.

While speaking to Bally Sports, Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Bill Scholl praised Shaka Smart's ability to command the program and lead them to incredible heights.

"In a very short period of time, Shaka and his staff have done a tremendous job of establishing a winning culture, both on and off the court. Shaka's vision for the program is focused on extended, sustainable success. The indivduals who interact with the team on a daily basis are able to observe frequent examples of growth and the excitement around the program is contagious." h/t ClutchPoints

Shaka Smart should only continue to establish a winning culture for Marquette as he continues to get his players involved with the program. With this being his third season, players are still on the roster from the previous coaching regime's recruitment. Though that is not necessarily a bad thing, the culture that Smart has created will be solely his as the incumbent players reach the end of their college playing days.

