Shakeel Moore possible transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Kansas guard ft. NC State

Shakeel Moore put his name into the transfer portal and apparently removed it yesterday. The situation is this-- Moore has already played five seasons of college basketball. One was the 2020-21 COVID year, which does not count against him. Still, he played four other seasons of college basketball.
But with several players out of eligibility submitting portal requests yesterday, it's clear something is up. A possible universal extra year of eligibility has been discussed and some players, like Moore, decided to throw their names into the portal as a just-in-case measure. Good enough for Moore, good enough for us. We'll consider his possible destination if the extra year is granted.
Moore played the COVID year at NC State, averaging 6.8 points per game. He transferred to Mississippi State, where he was a solid contributor for three years, averaging 8.7, 9.8 and 7.9 points per game. Last year, he transferred to Kansas, where Moore never found a comfortable role and scored just 3.6 points per game in 20 games played. Here's five possibilities should the extra year arrive.
Top 5 portal possibilities for Shakeel Moore
5. Wake Forest
After two straight 21-win seasons, Steve Forbes and Wake Forest and looking to make a move up. A veteran guard who is long on experience could certainly help the Demon Deacons. Add in that Moore is from North Carolina and of course played in the ACC as a freshman. Wake would make sense.
4. South Carolina
Lamont Paris is basically turning over a roster and has been no stranger to the transfer portal. Moore has plenty of guard experience in the SEC and remains a capable perimeter scorer and distributor. If Moore gets another season, South Carolina could be his spot.
3. Ole Miss
Chris Beard's team made significant strides. Again, Moore knows the SEC from spending three seasons at Starkville. A chance to play at Ole Miss probably wouldn't lead to a massive role, but Moore could be the elder statesman for a program that is building toward a potentially deep NCAA Tournament run.
2. NC State
Will Wade has to put together a team in a hurry and a year from an old North Carolina guy might make mutual sense here. Wade likes defense and crisp execution on offense and Moore could certainly fit the bill. He could end up with the Wolfpack.
1. UNC-Greensboro
UNCG was 20-12 in the Southern Conference. For a player who hasn't really experienced being a major star, Moore could decide to return to his hometown of Greensboro and play for the local squad for his last year. Maybe the big season that has eluded him was waiting at home the whole time.
What do you think about Moore's chances of getting an extra season? Share your take on the Kansas guard below in the comments section!
