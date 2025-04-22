Shakeel Moore possible transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Kansas guard ft. NC State

Shakeel Moore put his name into the transfer portal and apparently removed it yesterday. The situation is this-- Moore has already played five seasons of college basketball. One was the 2020-21 COVID year, which does not count against him. Still, he played four other seasons of college basketball.

Ad

But with several players out of eligibility submitting portal requests yesterday, it's clear something is up. A possible universal extra year of eligibility has been discussed and some players, like Moore, decided to throw their names into the portal as a just-in-case measure. Good enough for Moore, good enough for us. We'll consider his possible destination if the extra year is granted.

Moore played the COVID year at NC State, averaging 6.8 points per game. He transferred to Mississippi State, where he was a solid contributor for three years, averaging 8.7, 9.8 and 7.9 points per game. Last year, he transferred to Kansas, where Moore never found a comfortable role and scored just 3.6 points per game in 20 games played. Here's five possibilities should the extra year arrive.

Ad

Trending

Top 5 portal possibilities for Shakeel Moore

Steve Forbes and Wake Forest could nab Moore if the veteran gets another year of eligibility. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

5. Wake Forest

After two straight 21-win seasons, Steve Forbes and Wake Forest and looking to make a move up. A veteran guard who is long on experience could certainly help the Demon Deacons. Add in that Moore is from North Carolina and of course played in the ACC as a freshman. Wake would make sense.

4. South Carolina

Lamont Paris is basically turning over a roster and has been no stranger to the transfer portal. Moore has plenty of guard experience in the SEC and remains a capable perimeter scorer and distributor. If Moore gets another season, South Carolina could be his spot.

Ad

3. Ole Miss

Chris Beard's team made significant strides. Again, Moore knows the SEC from spending three seasons at Starkville. A chance to play at Ole Miss probably wouldn't lead to a massive role, but Moore could be the elder statesman for a program that is building toward a potentially deep NCAA Tournament run.

2. NC State

Will Wade has to put together a team in a hurry and a year from an old North Carolina guy might make mutual sense here. Wade likes defense and crisp execution on offense and Moore could certainly fit the bill. He could end up with the Wolfpack.

Ad

1. UNC-Greensboro

UNCG was 20-12 in the Southern Conference. For a player who hasn't really experienced being a major star, Moore could decide to return to his hometown of Greensboro and play for the local squad for his last year. Maybe the big season that has eluded him was waiting at home the whole time.

What do you think about Moore's chances of getting an extra season? Share your take on the Kansas guard below in the comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here