Shaqir O'Neal transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Shaq's son ft. LSU Tigers

For the second straight year, Shaqir O'Neal, son of basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, is hitting the transfer portal after an irregular season with the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The younger O'Neal averaged 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in 2024, his first season in Tallahassee. He played in 29 games and also averaged a career-high 18 minutes per game.

However, the junior forward is still looking to transfer to another school. O’Neal had previously played at Texas Southern, where he failed to make much of an impact. In two seasons at the school, he never averaged more than 1.8 points or played for 10 minutes per game.

Here are five destinations that could be fitting for the former Florida A&M forward.

Top 5 landing spots for Shaqir O'Neal

Shaqir O'Neal averaged 6.7 points in 2024. - Source: Imagn

#5. Jackson State Tigers

Shaqir O'Neal has played for two Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) programs already, so it wouldn’t be a major surprise seeing him go to another school inside the conference. The Tigers went 16-17 in 2024 and 14-4 inside the conference, but couldn’t make it to the “Big Dance”.

O’Neal could give more depth and add valuable minutes to the Tigers forward rotation. He already know the SWAC and would join a conference title contender.

#4. Florida State Seminoles

The junior forward is already in Tallahassee and could join a program in flux. The Florida State Seminoles will have a new head coach for the first time in over two decades, as Luke Loucks will take over for Leonard Hamilton.

The Noles are coming off a 17-15 record in a watered down ACC. They will also have to restructure their roster as it usually happens when a program changes head coaches. O’Neal could try to get some playing time in a Power 4 program.

#3. Georgia Southern Eagles

This is a simple call back home for Shaqir O'Neal. If the forward wants to take the next step, joining a mid-major program could be the ideal choice. His connection to the school, having grown up in nearby Union Grove, makes this a logical step.

The Eagles went 17-16 last season, but were shocked by rival Georgia State in the Sun Belt Tournament. What has Georgia Southern at number three is that O’Neal could face a lot of competition to get some playing time.

#2. Georgia State Panthers

After growing up in Georgia, it makes sense for Shaqir O'Neal to look for a program close to home and try to find his game back. Joining the Panthers could provide him with consistent playing opportunities, especially given their 14-19 record last season.

Starting forwards Zariqe Nutter and Nick McMullen are seniors, leaving a vacuum in the starting lineup. While expecting O’Neal to start right out of the gate seems unlikely, he could earn some playing time as the team goes into the 2025-2026 season.

#1. LSU Tigers

This is a legacy move. Shaquille O'Neal was a star for the LSU Tigers, and his brother Shareef also transferred to Baton Rouge after finding little success at UCLA.

By his production on the court, Shariq might not be able to be a consistent presence for the Tigers, but contributing in Baton Rouge, where his father excelled, would certainly make this an intriguing move.

