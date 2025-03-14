"She would get up off the bench & sit like a pet": When Geno Auriemma used Diana Taurasi's attentiveness to highlight motivation in players

UConn coach Geno Auriemma once talked about former Huskies and Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi being intrinsically motivated during her time in college. During one of the episodes of the "What Drives Winning" motivational series with Brett Ledbetter, the 11-time national champion coach was asked how he assessed if players were intrinsically motivated.

Auriemma pointed out that great players were always focussed on the game and looking to contribute more. He also said intrinsic motivation is instilled in players and cannot be taught. He recalled his experience with former UConn and Phoenix Mercury great and Olympic gold medalist Diana Taurasi on the sidelines.

"If she wasn't in the game, she would get up off the bench or if she was coming out, she would get up off the bench and she would sit right here like a pet or like your grandkid," he said (4:00)

He said Taurasi would affirm what the veteran coach was saying during huddles.

"If I would go and if I would start going off on a kid, she would be like this: 'Come on, coach, what are we gonna do next, what are we gonna do next,'" Auriemma said (4:24).

The winningest coach in college basketball history described Taurasi as a player-coach, helping him motivate the team during her period in UConn. Auriemma noted that Taurasi avoided dwelling on her past mistakes on the court and was interested in getting better each day.

Geno Auriemma hopes to guide UConn to its first title since 2016 and 12th overall

Arguably, Geno Auriemma and UConn have the best chance of winning its 12th title and first since 2016. The Huskies are healthier and deeper compared to last season, where they could only play six players due to injuries but still willed their way to a Final Four appearance.

UConn point guard Paige Bueckers and her backcourt mate Azzi Fudd are great as advertised, with Bueckers providing the experience and playmaking skills to help the Huskies win while Fudd is connecting her shots from deep as UConn's resident shooter.

Freshman forward Sarah Strong and center Jana El-Alfy have also benefited from the Bueckers-Fudd tandem as they operate freely on the paint as opposing defenses focus on the duo. Strong, the top freshman in the Class of 2024, is the team's second-leading scorer and one of the consistent defensive contributors in Geno Auriemma's team.

Then there's the supporting cast of Kaitlyn Chen, KK Arnold, Ashlynn Shade and Ice Brady who have contributed to the team's resolve during the regular season en route to winning another Big East regular season-tournament double.

In two days, we will know UConn's seeding in the 2025 NCAA Tournament and its chances of claiming that elusive trophy that has eluded the Huskies for nine seasons as Selection Sunday is scheduled at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

