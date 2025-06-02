"She is a literal QUEEN", "Miss you guys in Fayetteville": Fans react as USC's Eric Musselman poses with wife, Danyelle, on Manhattan vacation

USC Trojans coach Eric Musselman is enjoying the college basketball offseason after his first year with a new team. Musselman is coming off a 2024-25 campaign with USC's coaching staff after five years with the Arkansas Razorbacks.
On Sunday, he uploaded a photo with his wife, former American sports TV reporter Danyelle Musselman, on X, enjoying their vacation in Manhattan, New York.
"Manhattan Beach," Eric Musselman captioned.
College basketball fans and spectators shared adoration for the Musselman couple.
"She is a literal QUEEN, so pretty!!!!!," one fan exclaimed with a crying and a heart emoji.
"Coach, she still makes you look better!! Thats a great picture of you guys," another fan pointed out.
"Y’all clean up nice coach," another user wrote with a fire emoji.
"You 2 look great coach," a fan said with emojis.
Other X users dropped their reactions on how they miss his time as the Arkansas Razorbacks head coach.
"Miss you guys in Fayetteville," one fan shared.
"Please send Danyelle back to Arkansas," another user posted.
"Great to see the couple that restored Razorback basketball having a night out!!," a fan claimed.
Musselman and the 2024-25 Trojans finished with an overall record of 17-18, 7-13 during the 2025 Big Ten conference play, and they will look to improve on that in the 2025-26 season.
Danyelle Musselman gives a glimpse of what it's like being married to Eric
During an interview with college sports podcast "The Field of 68: After Dark" in April 2022, co-host Rob Dauster asked their guest, Danyelle Musselman, what it's like being the wife of Eric Musselman, who, at that time, was a fan-favorite with the Arkansas Razorbacks. She gave a glimpse of the adoration Fayetteville had for him.
"We don't go out much. We live in a little gated neighborhood, and that's kind of like our sanctuary. We honestly, we don't go out much. He tries to go with me to Walmart, and he'll be like, 'Oh, I'm going to come to Walmart with you.' If you go to Walmart, it's going to take me three times as long, because everyone in Walmart wants a picture, you know," Danyelle said.
"He goes to work, he comes home, and that's pretty much his life. But he's happy with that. He likes it," she concluded.
Eric Musselman has since moved on to the USC Trojans and in his first year, brought them to the second round of this year's College Basketball Crown and were eliminated by the Villanova Wildcats, 60-59, on April 3.
