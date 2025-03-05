"She put the fear of god in me": When Brionna Dickerson recalled Dawn Staley nearly kicking her off the team for coming late to practice

Dawn Staley has established herself as one of the finest basketball coaches on the college circuit. She has won three national titles but also has a fearsome personality when it comes to disciplining her players.

During an interview with "The State" in April last year, former South Carolina star Brionna Dickerson recalled her time as a senior in the 2008-09 season, which was also Staley's first season at the helm with the Gamecocks. Dickerson said the coach nearly booted her and her friend off the team for arriving late to her first team meeting.

"I almost got kicked off the team the first time she (Staley) got to campus," Dickerson said. "We were having our first team meeting, and my teammate and I were late. She called me into her office and put the fear of God in me. Literally. I was terrified.

"She basically said, ‘This is your grace. This is your mistake. This is the only mistake you’ll be able to make. You’re starting from the beginning with a mistake. So show me this is not who you are.’"

However, Dickerson understood what Staley was trying to instill in the team by disciplining the players.

"That set the tone for my teammate and me to grow in our leadership skills," Dickerson said.

Since taking charge of South Carolina, Staley has transformed the program into one of the top teams across the country. The Gamecocks won the national title last season without losing a single game.

The three national championships South Carolina has won in its history have all come under Staley's reign.

Dawn Staley will aim to add another national title to her honors at South Carolina this season

Dawn Staley's South Carolina will aim to defend its national title this season. The No. 6 Gamecocks (27-3, 15-1) ended the 2024-25 regular season by winning the Southeastern Conference title, sharing the honor with top-ranked Texas (29-2, 15-1).

While South Carolina will now turn its focus to the SEC Tournament, Staley will also have one eye on the NCAA Tournament, where her team will look to make a deep run in the postseason.

Although the Gamecocks cannot repeat an undefeated run from last year, they will be in the hat to win the national title.

