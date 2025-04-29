"She's the one that's got the complete control": Geno Auriemma seems optimistic on UConn offensive starlet Allie Ziebell

UConn coach Geno Auriemma remains optimistic on the development of incoming sophomore Allie Ziebell despite having a so-so 2024-25 season. The 12-time national championship-winning coach believes that Ziebell is a terrific offensive player, but it's up to her if she can assert herself next season.

“She's the one that's got the complete control over whether or not she can be someone that can provide instant offense for us because she's such a terrific offensive player,” Auriemma said.

The winningest coach in college basketball compares Ziebell to former UConn player Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis, who is capable of burying multiple 3-pointers in one game. She is expected to fill up a portion of Paige Bueckers' production last season as one of the returning guards from last season's championship team.

Ziebell, the No. 7-ranked recruit from the Class of 2024, suited up for 32 games last season and averaged 2.8 points in 8.2 minutes per game. She played off the bench last season, seeing action during garbage time or when one of the star players needed some respite.

The six-foot guard dropped a career-high 17 points in UConn's 81-27 win against Xavier on Jan. 8. Ziebell made five 3-pointers against the Musketeers, which is tied for the seventh-most by a UConn freshman in a single game since 2009.

At that time, Auriemma described Ziebell's scoring explosion as something he envisioned her doing during the season due to her offseason work.

“I obviously have seen it because that's what she did for a month and a half (during the preseason),” Auriemma said.

Allie Ziebell looks to improve on her physicality and fully adjust to the speed of the game

UConn guard Allie Ziebell looks forward to helping the Huskies defend the national championship and win their 13th title. But she understands she had a lot of work to do during the offseason, especially on non-point statistics.

Ziebell only recorded 18 rebounds, 11 assists and six steals in 32 games last season. The guard recognizes her flaws and vows to improve on her defense and speed next season.

“I think right after the season, the summer will be my biggest time to get better and grow and put those things into place and use that as a huge way to step up my game,” the sophomore guard said. “So I would say I'm really looking forward to next year, working with the coaches and everything, preparing for that.”

Geno Auriemma is expected to ramp up Allie Ziebell's usage rate and would likely take Kaitlyn Chen's place in UConn's rotation next season. The team will be led by returning guard Azzi Fudd and sophomore forward Sarah Strong.

