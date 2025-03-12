"Should win this unanimously" "ACC is a JOKE": College hoops fans call out ACC over Cooper Flagg snub as Duke star gets nominated for national DPOY

Cooper Flagg enjoyed an impressive freshman season with the Duke Blue Devils. The combo guard led Duke in every statistical category, helping the program to the No. 1 ranking at the end of the regular season.

Ahead of the NCAA Tournament, Flagg has earned a nomination for the 2025 Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year Award. Here's what college hoops fans said about the development.

"Cooper should win this unanimously," one user tweeted.

Another added: "The best defender in the ACC made the cut."

Flagg's nomination got fans thinking about the ACC's decision not to award him the ACC DPOY award.

"The ACC is a JOKE," one wrote.

A fan chipped in, "How do you win ACC DPOY but not even a semifinalist for National DPOY???"

Another said, "How is the ACC DPOY not on this list, but the runner-up is Ridiculous. Obviously, Coop should’ve been ACCDPOY."

Flagg is up against nine other defensive stars for the prestigious accolade:

Denver Jones, Auburn Tigers

Hayden Gray, UC San Diego Tritons

Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee Volunteers

Joseph Tugler, Houston Cougars

Kadary Richmond, St. John's Red Storm

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton Bluejays

Stevie Mitchell, Marquette Golden Eagles

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State Cyclones

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee Volunteers

Will Cooper Flagg win the National DPOY Award?

Cooper Flagg flexed his versatility in the 2024-25 regular season. The Duke Blue Devils superstar led the team in every defensive category and was crucial in the team racking up 28 wins.

That makes Flagg one of the favorites for this season's National Defensive Player of the Year. It's not every year a freshman guard leads his team in blocks and steals while being a strong contestant to go all the way.

Cooper Flagg has two major contenders for the award. The first is Hayden Gray of the UC San Diego Tritons, while the second is Jahmai Mashack of the Tennessee Volunteers.

Gray, a sophomore guard, leads the NCAA in steals with 3.3 steals per game. It's a marked improvement from his freshman year, when he racked up 1.7 steals per contest.

Mashack, a senior guard, is the primary defensive anchor for the Volunteers. It's his first season as an undisputed starter, and he's earning his minutes thanks to his effort on the defensive side of the bell.

Of course, the seven other players on the list have a decent chance at the award. However, the top three of Flagg, Gray and Mashack look most plausible.

