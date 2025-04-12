Shyanne Sellers WNBA Draft: Top 5 landing spots for Maryland standout ft. Connecticut Sun

Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers will look to become the 21st Terp to be selected in the 2025 WNBA draft on Monday in New York. The 6-foot-2 player out of Aurora, Ohio, played 130 games for Maryland and averaged 12.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Sellers tallied 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest this past season, helping the Terrapins qualify for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. However, South Carolina stopped their March Madness run in the Sweet 16.

The senior point guard earned All-Big Ten first-team selection and was named a finalist by the WBCA Coaches Association for its All-America award. She was also cited as an All-America Honorable Mention by the Associated Press.

Mock drafts project Sellers to be picked between the sixth and 10th picks in the first round of the annual draft due to her ability to perform multiple roles, including as a playmaker or a rebounding guard.

With that in mind, here are the top five landing spots for Shyanne Sellers in the 2025 WNBA draft.

Top 5 landing spots for Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers in the 2025 WNBA draft

#5 LA Sparks

The LA Sparks acquired veteran scorer Kelsey Plum via a three-team trade with the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces. As a result, they swapped their second pick with the Storm, who were supposed to own the ninth pick in the first round.

Shyanne Sellers could be a good addition for the Sparks, as she can play the point guard and shooting guard positions. The 6-foot-2 guard can bring mismatches at the point and set up prolific scorers Plum and Dearica Hamby for an easy basket.

She is also accurate from long range, shooting 40.8% from the 3-point line this past season for Maryland.

#4 Chicago Sky

With the Chicago Sky not renewing top scorer Chennedy Carter and sending Marina Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun, the team is attempting to acquire a franchise point guard who could team up with twin towers Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

Sellers is a perfect fit for Chicago with her ability to rebound and score points. She can also play tough defense against opposing guards and force turnovers, posting a career average of 1.5 steals per game when she was with Maryland.

#3 Washington Mystics

Washington will have three first-round picks this season, and the Mystics hope to make it right and improve on their 14-26 record last season. The Mystics are expected to pick three standout players in this year's draft, and Shyanne Sellers could be one of them.

The 6-foot-2 guard can serve as a franchise point guard and slide down to shooting guard when needed. Sellers could play together with Brittney Sykes at the starting spot, and both can switch positions under the direction of new coach Sydney Johnson.

#2 Golden State Valkyries

The expansion team Golden State Valkyries is expected to use their first-round pick for a foundation piece who can provide stability in the team's first season in the WNBA. Getting Shyanne Sellers as their fifth pick signifies a great start for the team.

Sellers has proven to be a solid playmaker who could rebound and shoot the ball from long range. Although not much is expected from Golden State this coming season, having someone like the 6-foot-2 guard as its first franchise player says a lot for the Valkyries' campaign in the future.

#1 Connecticut Sun

Connecticut can use the seventh and eighth picks in the WNBA draft to fill its need for an all-around playmaker. Shyanne Sellers can play both positions and help out Marina Mabrey in playmaking duties for the Sun, who might use the other pick for a forward capable of operating down the post that would help the guards facilitate on the court.

Sellers could become a good addition for Connecticut, as she can also rebound and shoot from a long distance when she's open.

