Sienna Betts' college offers: Top 3 schools in contention for Lauren Betts' sister before commitment to Cori Close's UCLA

Sienna Betts followed the footsteps of her older sister, Lauren, in committing to the UCLA Bruins in November 2023. The 6-foot-4 forward, the nation's No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2025, forms a solid frontcourt that could put Cori Close's team as one of the favorites for the national title this season.
The 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup gold medalist explained that her decision to commit to the Bruins was more than teaming up with her older sister. She highlighted the coaching staff's dedication to prioritizing every player's mental health as a significant factor in her decision to play for UCLA.
The Grandview (Colorado) standout averaged 23.0 points, 16.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.4 blocks per game as a senior to be named the Morgan Wooten National Girls High School Basketball Player of the Year.
She also won the McDonald's All-American Game Most Valuable Player after tallying 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists to help the West team beat their East counterparts 104-82.
The Big Ten school beat a ton of prominent Division I schools for Sienna Betts' commitment. Let's have a look at those colleges that tried to lure Betts to play for their program before ultimately choosing UCLA.
Top 3 schools that were interested in signing Sienna Betts
#3. UConn Huskies
Imagine having Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong and Sienna Betts together with the winningest NCAA Division I college basketball coach calling the shots. The reigning 12-time national champions, led by Geno Auriemma, offered the forward a spot on the team.
UConn was included in Betts' semifinalist schools before ultimately choosing UCLA. This season, the Huskies are the defending women's basketball titleholders and remain one of the teams that the Bruins should overcome to secure their first national title.
#2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame lost point guard Olivia Miles and five-star recruit Kate Koval to the transfer portal and Sonia Citron and Liatu King to the WNBA. This left superstar guard Hannah Hidalgo without a solid partner in the 2025-26 season.
Niele Ivey and her coaching staff tried to secure Sienna Betts' nod to play for the Fighting Irish, but to no avail. Had she committed to Notre Dame, Betts could have teamed up with Kansas State recruit Gisela Sanchez in the team's frontcourt this season.
#1. USC Trojans
Sienna Betts could've played against her older sister Lauren had she chosen to commit to USC. The Trojans lost frontcourt stars Kiki Iriafen and Rayah Marshall to the WNBA and their main scorer JuJu Watkins to an ACL injury that might sideline her for the 2025-26 season.
The commitment of No. 1-ranked ESPN Class of 2025 guard Jasmine Davidson to the Lindsay Gottlieb-coached squad eases the pain of losing Watkins this season. However, USC had the opportunity to pursue Betts and form a Big 3 with Davidson and a fully healed Watkins for the 2026-27 season, had the forward chosen the Trojans over UCLA.
