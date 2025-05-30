"Somebody would've put $3,000,000 on the table for you": Insider speculates on NIL package RJ Luis Jr. passed up by staying in NBA draft

St. John's Red Storm guard RJ Luis Jr. is staying in the 2025 NBA draft. On May 14, through college basketball reporter Jeff Borzello, Luis shared his intent of staying with his route of pursuing a roster spot in the league after his initial announcement on his Instagram account on May 2.
In a video for CBS College Basketball on YouTube on Thursday, college hoops analyst Gary Parrish detailed to co-host Matt Norlander what two options can be speculated for Luis that revolve around a potential NIL package as opposed to his NBA opportunity.
"Option A, stay in the draft. It's unclear if you’ll even be picked, Parrish said. "And if you are picked, ... you’re probably making less than $600,000 next year to sit on an NBA bench or play in the G-League in front of 45 people. That’s option A, and that might be among the best intial things that could happen to him by staying in this draft."
"Option B, just make it clear to everybody: I'm playing college basketball next season. I'm the reigning Big East Player of the Year. I just took the Red Storm to their first outright Big East championship since 1985. Who's got $3 million?. You don’t even have to put a number on it. Somebody would have put $3 million on the table for you."
RJ Luis Jr. is coming off a 2024-25 campaign in which he and coach Rick Pitino's Red Storm finished with an overall record of 31-5, 18-2 during Big East conference play. They then made it to the second round of the 2025 NCAA national tournament.
Gary Parrish says RJ Luis Jr. will make more money staying in college than in the NBA in the 2025-26 season
Gary Parrish asserted the fact that he believes RJ Luis Jr. can make more money as a senior in college basketball next year rather than potentially getting drafted in the NBA for the 2025-26 season. Parrish went on to detail how if it were up to him, Luis would have another go at collegiate hoops.
"I genuinely believe he will make a fraction, monetarily, next season playing professional basketball compared to what he could have made playing college basketball if he would've taken a different approach to this entire thing. It doesn't mean he can't be an NBA All-Star someday. We'll see," he explained. (41:43)
"I'm not here to predict on May 29, 2025 where RJ Luis's career will ultimately land. I'm just telling you it ain't going to begin at a great place, and I do not believe it's going to begin with him making more money."
During his three years in college, two with the St. John's Red Storm and his freshman campaign with the Massachusetts Minutemen, RJ Luis Jr. has averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.
