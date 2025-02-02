"Sorry a** Tar Heels never stood a chance": College hoops fans dismantle UNC after Cooper Flagg's Duke blows them out

On Saturday, the No. 2-ranked Duke Blue Devils notched their eleventh straight ACC victory and their 19th overall win against two losses this season. Once again led by Cooper Flagg, Jon Scheyer's team convincingly defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 87-70 at home and remained at the top standing of their conference.

Flagg posted 21 points with three 3-pointers, eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks in 38 minutes. Kon Knueppel scored the most points for Duke, recording 22 on 7 of 11 shooting with five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes.

The Blue Devils are one of the favorites to win the national championship in March; however, the same can't be said about the Tar Heels. North Carolina is still unranked and has lost four of its last five games.

"Sorry *ss Tarheels never stood a chance! #TheBrotherhood #GoDuke," one fan wrote.

"UNC will always be little bro," a fan commented.

"Belt Boys," another fan tweeted.

Others were happy to see the No. 2-ranked program in the nation get another ACC win.

"Tonight meant the most, proud of my boys," one fan said.

"Nice scrimmage today to keep us sharp for our next game," a fan wrote.

"Duke Blue is Victorious...Castle Defended! It is great to have MB back. LETS GO DUKE," another fan commented.

With all of the momentum on their side and leading the conference standings, Flagg, Knueppel and the rest of the Blue Devils will aim to maintain their winning ways on Thursday against the Syracuse Orange on the road.

UNC is aspiring for their best season in the Hubert Davis era

Hubert Davis coaching in Saturday's loss to Duke. - Source: Zachary Taft, Imagn

Since taking over the reins of the North Carolina Tar Heels, Hubert Davis has yet to win it all with the program. Their best finish came in his first season, finishing as the runners-up in the 2021-2022 campaign. Last year, they were eliminated in the Sweet Sixteen.

Things aren't looking good for Davis and Co. this season with a 13-10 overall record (6-5 ACC). They will return to action on Saturday when they face the Pittsburgh Panthers at home.

