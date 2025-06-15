South Carolina men's basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

Off a 12-win season, the South Carolina Gamecocks need to turn things around in 2025-26. Coach Lamont Paris took a deep dive into the transfer portal and is adding a bumper crop of freshmen. Where it will lead for Carolina is an open question, but here’s an early look at the Gamecock squad as it comes together heading into 2025-26.

South Carolina basketball season preview for 2025-26

Myles Stute might be the most important returning South Carolina player for 2025-26. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Starting Lineup

Guard: Myles Stute

One of very few returnees, Stute had a tough 2024-25 season. Injuries shortened his season, but he has shown the ability to produce. In 2023-24, after transferring from Vanderbilt, Stute averaged 8.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

He shot 39% from 3-point range. He’s taken more than three-fourths of his career shot attempts from beyond the arc and could help South Carolina in that role.

Guard: Meechie Johnson

A 6-foot-2 guard, Johnson's college career is unusual. He spent two years at Ohio State, then two years at Ohio State, then two years at South Carolina, then a year back at Ohio State, and has now returned to South Carolina for one final season.

He averaged 14.1 ppg for Carolina in 2023-24. Johnson is a career 37% shooter and could be even more important for South Carolina if he improves his 3-point marksmanship.

Guard: Kobe Knox

A 6-foot-5 guard transfer from South Florida, Knox averaged 10.8 ppg and 3.1 rpg last year. He shot 33% from 3-point range. As an experienced veteran scorer, Knox figures to be a significant perimeter addition for the Gamecocks. Knox takes over half his shots from beyond the arc and figures to have an impact on that aspect of the game.

Forward: Mike Sharavjamts

A veteran of three schools, Sharavjamts averaged 7.2 ppg and 3.4 rpg for Utah last year. The 6-foot-8 forward shot 31% from 3-point range. He’s another player who shot over half his career attempts from beyond the arc. A capable perimeter threat should open things up for the Gamecocks next season.

Center: Christ Essandoko

A massive 7-foot project from Providence, Essandoko averaged 4.3 ppg and 3.9 rpg last season. It’s worth noting Essandoko is a career 33% 3-point shooter, which suggests another dimension to his game.

Yes, he’s a raw project, but size like Essandoko’s can’t be taught, so he figures to see genuine minutes for South Carolina.

Rotation players

Freshman guard Eli Ellis is a four-star recruit who figures to see some early playing time and could end up in a starting role. Big forwards Elijah Strong (Boston College) and Nordin Kapic (Columbia) are also perimeter threats who could see meaningful time next year.

Returnees Cam Scott (guard) and Jordan Butler (center) also figure to see some playing time.

Impact players

Johnson has an impressive history at South Carolina. He’s the immediate obvious key for Carolina. Knox could certainly help if his double-figure scoring output translates to the SEC. There’s plenty of opportunity here, and those two transfers at guard feel like the most immediate contributors.

What do you think of South Carolina's team for next season? Share your take on the Gamecocks below in our comments section!

