South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles drops 2-word reaction to his GF Chloe Kitts's impressive performance against Vanderbilt

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts posted a game-high 25 points on 12 of 14 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 29 minutes of action during the No. 5-ranked team's 84-63 win over the unranked Vanderbilt Commodores on Friday.

With this win, the defending national champions are closer to another SEC tournament title after winning their quarterfinal. Kitts has been an important player for the team this year. She is dating South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball star Collin Murray-Boyles.

With his girlfriend's double-double outing in the tournament quarterfinal, Murray-Boyles took to his Instagram story to repost ESPNW's post about Kitts's performance.

"Keep going," Murray-Boyles wrote on his Instagram story, with a red heart emoji.

Image credits: Instagram/@30murrayjr

Murray-Boyles is in his sophomore stint with the program, while Kitts is a junior. Both of them play as forwards and show some similarity in their style of play. The Columbia, SC native recently had his career-high as well, going for 35 points, seven boards, two assists and four steals during a 72-53 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks last week.

Kitts and the rest of the Gamecocks women's team will now shift their focus towards the SEC semifinal on Saturday against the fifth-seeded Oklahoma Sooners. Meanwhile, her boyfriend is ramping up preparations for his team's final regular season matchup against No. 4 Tennessee on the same day.

Collin Murray-Boyles's phenomenal sophomore stint has not translated into team success

Even though Collin Murray-Boyles has become the South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball team's leading scorer, his performances have not translated into team success for the Lamont Paris-coached team. The unranked squad sits at the bottom of the SEC this year with a lowly 2-15 conference and 12-18 overall record.

Fortunately for the Gamecocks faithful, Murray-Boyles looks to be their cornerstone for at least a couple of years, and with new recruits coming in, their fortunes could change.

For the year, the 6'7 swingman is averaging 17.0 markers, 8.3 boards, 2.5 dimes, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks a game. He is also the leader in assists, steals and blocks for the Gamecocks squad.

