South Carolina’s MiLaysia Fulwiley’s 2x NCAA champ GF celebrates anniversary by sharing unseen snaps of couple

Two-time national indoor champion trackster and girlfriend of South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, JaMeesia Ford, celebrated their first anniversary on Wednesday. Ford shared unseen photos of the pair on her Instagram Stories.

Ford put up a collage of never-before-seen photos of the couple arranged to cover the shape of the number "1." It has a caption that reads:

"1 year with you, JaMeesia & MiLaysia 01.28.2024"

The photo was also shared on MiLaysia Fulwiley's Instagram Stories. NCAA Noobita also has a copy of the picture on X (formerly Twitter).

JaMeesia Ford is a two-time NCAA Indoor Champion in the 200-meter run and 4x400-meter relay (per GamecocksOnline). She is also the American national under-20 indoor record holder over 200 meters and is a world under-20 record holder over 300 meters.

Per South Carolina's The State Newspaper, the power couple officially met at a joint women’s basketball and track and field hangout during the 2023 fall semester. Their relationship became public through a TikTok post in March 2024.

Since then, they have been dubbed the power couple of South Carolina athletics and were recognized as co-Female Freshman of the Year at the university's Gamecock Gala.

They've publicly presented their relationship to emphasize that they are one of the few dual-sport, same-sex couples that could be seen as role models for young women.

MiLaysia Fulwiley and JaMeesia Ford fully support each other during sporting events

Sports couple and South Carolina student-athletes MiLaysia Fulwiley and JaMeesia Ford provide support to each other during their respective sports competitions.

Fulwiley has cheered for Ford during her track meets while the track star shouted at the sophomore guard whenever she made a shot or performed a great play that helped the Gamecocks score.

Ford also tries to find a way to watch Fulwiley live playing hoops even if she arrives late.

For last year's championship game against Iowa, the track and field star had to ask help from Fulwiley's mother, Phelliccia Mixon, to drive her through to the airport in Cleveland, Ohio. This was in order to make it back to South Carolina in time for the 6 a.m. weights session the other day.

According to Ford, she is happy when she sees Fulwiley achieve her goals and she's the inspiration behind her perseverance and hard work.

“It’s a good feeling just watching your significant other accomplish their goals,” Ford said.

These stories reflect how strong the relationship between MiLaysia Fulwiley and JaMeesia Ford has become in recent months.

