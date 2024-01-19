South Florida vs Memphis Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 18 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The South Florida Bulls face the No. 10 Memphis Tigers on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The Tigers have had a strong season so far, with an overall record of 15-2, which ranks them among the top 10 teams in the nation. The Bulls, meanwhile, have played fewer games but have a more pedestrian record of 9-5.

The last encounter for the Bulls was an 81-73 victory over Rice at home in the USF Sun Dome. That game was almost a week ago, having been played on Friday. Memphis, for its part, demolished Wichita State in its last game 112-86 in a road game in the Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

South Florida vs. Memphis Betting Tips

The 157.5 line hasn’t been covered in any of the last 5 Bulls games on the road.

The 157.5 line hasn’t been covered in 17 of the last 20 Bulls games.

The 157.5 line hasn’t been covered in the last 5 Bulls games on the road.

The Bulls rank 218th in effective field goal percentage.

The 157.5 line hasn’t been covered in 4 of the last 5 Tigers games at home.

The 157.5 line hasn’t been covered in 7 of the last 10 Tigers games.

The Tigers have the fourth-longest winning streak at the moment.

The Tigers are the second-strongest offense in the Bulls’ schedule.

Memphis has won ten games straight and scored more than 105 points in back-to-back games.

South Florida vs. Memphis Odds and Prediction

Memphis vs. South Florida spread: Memphis -11

Memphis vs. South Florida over/under: 157.5 points

Memphis vs. South Florida money line: Memphis: -720, USF: +502

These are the odds, according to SportsLine. The Memphis Tigers are one of the strongest sides in the nation at the moment, and South Florida doesn’t have what it takes to compete with them offensively. Neither do they have much with which to defend against the Tigers’ offense. Memphis wins and covers handily.

Prediction: Memphis 105-85 South Florida