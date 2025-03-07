  • home icon
  • South Florida vs Memphis predictions, odds and picks for March 7 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

By Oladehinde Stephen
Modified Mar 07, 2025 17:42 GMT
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 12 Memphis at USF - Source: Getty
In their final game of the season, the No. 16 Memphis Tigers will host the South Florida Bulls on Friday in a highly anticipated clash.

Ahead of the clash, the Tigers are on a four-game winning run. They defeated the UTSA Roadrunners 75–70 in their previous game on Tuesday. Meanwhile, South Florida has struggled this season, losing its last three games. It last lost to the Florida Atlantic Owls, 69–63, on Sunday.

South Florida will face another difficult game as it travels to face the Memphis Tigers.

South Florida vs Memphis prediction

South Florida (25-5, 15-2) is brimming with confidence heading into this clash after their recent run of games. They are the favourites to win this encounter based on their 12-2 home record in the American Athletic Conference. They will also look to end the season with a win.

On the other hand, Memphis (13-17,6-11) has had a bad run of games, which makes it the underdogs for this clash. Its poor 2-9 away record shows its struggles in winning away games. It has a slim chance of winning the game and can only hope for an upset.

South Florida vs Memphis betting odds

TeamSpreadTotalMoney Line

South Florida

+13.5 (-110)O151.5 (-110)+750
Memphis-13.5 (-110)U151.5 (-110)+1200
South Florida vs Memphis Head-to-head

The Memphis Tigers have dominated South Florida in their previous outings. They have won seven of their last 10 meetings against the South Florida Bulls. They have also won three of their last four home games against South Florida, which serves as a boost ahead of the upcoming game.

South Florida has not had a good time visiting the Tigers in recent times. They have won just three of their last 10 games and have lost three times in their trip to the host ground. However, they can take positives from their previous win against Memphis into the game.

Where to watch South Florida vs Memphis?

Venue: FedExForum

Date and Time: Friday, March 7, 2025, 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

South Florida vs Memphis injury

South Florida

  • De'Ante Green - Forward

Memphis

  • Dante Harris - Guard

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
