South Florida vs Memphis predictions, odds and picks for March 7 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

In their final game of the season, the No. 16 Memphis Tigers will host the South Florida Bulls on Friday in a highly anticipated clash.

Ahead of the clash, the Tigers are on a four-game winning run. They defeated the UTSA Roadrunners 75–70 in their previous game on Tuesday. Meanwhile, South Florida has struggled this season, losing its last three games. It last lost to the Florida Atlantic Owls, 69–63, on Sunday.

South Florida will face another difficult game as it travels to face the Memphis Tigers.

South Florida vs Memphis prediction

South Florida (25-5, 15-2) is brimming with confidence heading into this clash after their recent run of games. They are the favourites to win this encounter based on their 12-2 home record in the American Athletic Conference. They will also look to end the season with a win.

On the other hand, Memphis (13-17,6-11) has had a bad run of games, which makes it the underdogs for this clash. Its poor 2-9 away record shows its struggles in winning away games. It has a slim chance of winning the game and can only hope for an upset.

South Florida vs Memphis betting odds

Team Spread Total Money Line South Florida +13.5 (-110) O151.5 (-110) +750 Memphis -13.5 (-110) U151.5 (-110) +1200

South Florida vs Memphis Head-to-head

The Memphis Tigers have dominated South Florida in their previous outings. They have won seven of their last 10 meetings against the South Florida Bulls. They have also won three of their last four home games against South Florida, which serves as a boost ahead of the upcoming game.

South Florida has not had a good time visiting the Tigers in recent times. They have won just three of their last 10 games and have lost three times in their trip to the host ground. However, they can take positives from their previous win against Memphis into the game.

Where to watch South Florida vs Memphis?

Venue: FedExForum

Date and Time: Friday, March 7, 2025, 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

South Florida vs Memphis injury

South Florida

De'Ante Green - Forward

Memphis

Dante Harris - Guard

