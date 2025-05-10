St. John's Basketball 2025–2026 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation

Most teams diving deep in the transfer portal are trying to rebuild entire rosters or make up for disappointing seasons, but not Rick Pitino at St. John's. Pitino has publicly disclaimed high school recruiting and is basically casting his fate on the portal. St. John's had some massive losses after an impressive 31-win season, but Pitino is rebuilding on the run.

St. John's is generally considered to have the nation's top portal class. Pitino will likely lean on that class for four starters, as he did manage to have one massive returnee from last season. The talent is amazing and if they congeal well, St. John's could have another 30+ win season.

St. John's Season Preview

Big man Zuby Ejiofor could be the key piece for Pitino's third St. John's team. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

A 31-win season was magical, but a second-round NCAA Tournament exit left a bad taste in Pitino's mouth. Star RJ Luis is gone, but Pitino has rebuilt an impressive roster on the fly. As far as talent, St. John's will be up there with any program in the nation. How will the chemistry be?

Starters

Guard: Ian Jackson

A player who has a significant chance to become a national star, Jackson was a five-star recruit whose season at North Carolina was less than magical. He averaged 11.9 points per game, but saw his playing time decrease down the stretch. An impressive wing scorer, Jackson can finish off the rough edges of his game under Pitino and could be a superstar.

Guard: Joson Sanon

A 6-foot-5 transfer from Arizona State, Sanon had a high-scoring year for Bobby Hurley's floundering team. He averaged 11.9 points and 3.4 boards per game and shot 37% from 3-point range. Pitino loves mult-level scorers at guard and that's Sanon's game. He needs consistency, but could find it with the Red Storm.

Guard: Oziyeh Sellers

A 6-foot-5 guard from Stanford, Sellers averaged 13.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. Sellers shot 40% from 3-point range and is an 88% career free-throw shooter. With a trio of 3-point aces, Pitino may have to rethink an offense approach that saw the Red Storm 330th in the nation in 3-pointers made a season ago.

Forward: Bryce Hopkins

A transfer from Kentucky and Providence, the only question with Hopkins is health. The 6-foot-6 forward was an All-American level player at Providence in 2022-23, averaging 15.8 points and 8.5 boards per game. The only problems is that in the ensuing two years, he's only been able to play 17 total games. If he's right, Hopkins is a brilliant, undersized forward who will produce.

Forward: Zuby Ejiofor

A 6-foot-9 forward, Ejiofor was one of the nation's most improved players at year ago, putting up 14.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Pitino has already transformed his game and another year can only help finish that transition. Ejiofor is one of the best returning big men in college basketball.

Rotation Players

There are a million options here. Idaho State's Dylan Darling will help out in the backcourt. Cincinnati forward transfer Dillon Mitchell will have a big role and a bigger one if Hopkins has injury issues again. High-school recruit Kelvin Odih is a talented wing who might remind Pitino of why the high school kids are still worth seeking.

Impact Players

Jackson's ability to find another gear will be pivotal. Hopkins's health is the only worry on his role. But Ejiofor, who so often was the heart and soul of the Red Storm a year ago, might play an even bigger role on this turned-over roster.

What do you think of our St. John's overview? Share your take on the Red Storm below in our comments section!

