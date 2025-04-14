St. John's basketball transfer portal tracker: Full list of players set to leave and joining Rick Pitino's squad ft. Joson Sanon

After a 31-win season in Rick Pitino's second year, it's safe to say that St. John's is back, and the transfer portal bears the proof. The Red Storm have lost a pair of outstanding players, but have equally added a pair of outstanding players in the portal. Given the momentum of Rick Pitino's program, that should keep them competitive. Here's the rundown on the new additions and subtractions.

Ad

Players Leaving St. John's in the Portal

The loss of RJ Luis in the transfer portal was surprising and potentially devestating to the St. John's program. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

Trending

RJ Luis

Luis was a surprise. The 6-foot-7 guard who transferred over from UMass when Pitino arrived has become a star. In 2024-25, Luis averaged 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He was a second-team All-American pick by most media outlets.

But as impressive as the season was for Luis, he shot 3-for-17 in the Red Storm's season-ending NCAA upset loss to Arkansas. He found himself benched in the final minutes of that game and has decided to move on in the transfer portal. Luis hasn't yet decided where he'll play his final season, but he'll be a star to watch wherever he ends up.

Ad

Brady Dunlap

Dunlap was a sophomore this season, but the 6-foot-7 forward suffered an abdominal tear that limited him to just 10 early games in the season. Dunlap averaged 5.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game when he could play and also shot 38% from 3-point range.

Dunlap will have two remaining seasons of eligibility ahead, but hasn't yet made his decision about where he'll continue his college career. His perimeter skills should make him a significant addition for a power conference squad.

Ad

Players Arriving at St. John's via the Portal

Joson Sanon

Sanon was a freshman last season at Arizona State. A 6-foot-5 guard, he scored 11.9 points per game for Bobby Hurley's Sun Devils. Sanon shot 37% from 3-point range and also grabbed 3.7 rebounds per game. He'll have three seasons of remaining eligibility and figures to be something of a plug-and-play possibility in Luis's spot.

Given Pitino's abilities in helping to improve players, it won't be surprising if Sanon develops into an all-conference type of player immediately.

Ad

Bryce Hopkins

It's been a wild go of things for Hopkins. He showed promise as a freshman at Kentucky, but elected to transfer to Providence. The 6-foot-6 forward spent three years there, but injuries limited his 2023-24 season to 14 games and then just three games last year.

Hopkins averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in his total Providence career. He has shown development on the perimeter and even had three assists per game in his abbreviated 2024-25 season. If he's healthy, he's an immediate impact player.

What do you think of St. John's portal changes? Share your take on the Red Storm below in our comment section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here