St. John vs Creighton basketball injury report and predictions, March 15: Latest on Jaiden Glover, Brady Dunlap and more

The Big East tournament has reached its final as the No.1 St. John's Red Storm face the No. 2 Creighton Bluejays on Saturday, 6:30 pm ET, at Madison Square Garden.

The Red Storm secured a spot in the final, defeating the No.5 Marquette Golden Eagles 79-63 in the semifinal on Friday. On the other hand, the Bluejays claimed a spot in the final by defeating the No. 3 Connecticut Huskies 71-62 on Friday.

Both teams will have to fight it out against each other in the final as they seek an automatic qualification to the NCAA Tournament. St. John's aims to win its first conference tournament in 23 years, while Creighton seeks its first title since joining the conference in 2013.

St. John vs Creighton basketball injuries

Jaiden Glover, St. John

Jaiden Glover is currently battling a wrist injury and will not be present for St. John when they face Creighton in the final of the Big East tournament. He is expected to be out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Brady Dunlap, St. John

Another player that will miss the final is Brady Dunlap, who is currently dealing with a hand injury, ruling him out of this clash. He is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Pop Isaacs, Creighton

The only player currently out for the Creighton is Pop Isaacs. The guard has a hip injury and will not be available for the Bluejays in the final against St. John. He will be out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

St. John vs Creighton basketball prediction

The St. John's Red Storm have had a comfortable run to the final, breezing past their opponents in the quarterfinal and semifinal. They won their quarterfinal game with 21 points and the semifinal with 16 points. They are on an eight-game unbeaten run and are the favourites heading into this clash.

Meanwhile, the Creighton Bluejays have also been on a four-game unbeaten run heading to the final. However, they have not been convincing enough.

In the quarterfinal, they won by a four-point gap, while in the semifinal, they won by nine points. Although they are a team that can give St. John some issues, their chances of winning the final are slim.

Prediction: St. John 85, Creighton 72

