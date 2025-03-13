Stanford vs. Louisville basketball Injury report and predictions, March 13: Latest on Reyne Smith, Kasean Pryor and more

Stanford vs. Louisville is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will feature the No. 7-ranked Stanford Cardinal (20-12) as they try to overcome the No. 2-ranked Louisville Cardinals (25-6) in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.

Stanford is coming off a narrow 78-73 win over California in the second round. It is a game that nearly saw Stanford get upset by a much lower ranked opponent. Louisville is starting its first game in the tournament after earning a bye through the first two rounds.

This game will be influenced by how each team handles its injuries. Louisville is the higher-ranked team, but is dealing with more injuries.

Stanford vs. Louisville basketball injuries

Derin Saran, Stanford

Stanford is lucky to have only one player on its injury report, Derin Saran. He had a limited impact when available and he's reportedly dealing with a lower body injury.

Reyne Smith, Louisville

Reyne Smith came to Louisville this season with the hope of becoming an effective offensive contributor for the Cardinals. He was able to do that and has averaged 13.4 points per game.

However, he has been dealing with an ankle injury and has missed the team's last game. Smith is listed as questionable with an ankle injury for Stanford vs. Louisville.

Kasean Pryor, Louisville

Kasean Pryor is another effective offensive contributor for the Cardinals. He has averaged 12 points per game when available. However, he has only appeared in seven games this season. He has not played since November because of an ACL injury and will not play against Stanford.

Koren Johnson, Louisville

Koren Johnson only played two games this season before going down with a season-ending shoulder injury. He will not be available against Stanford on Thursday.

Stanford vs. Louisville basketball prediction

Stanford vs. Louisville is not expected to be the tighter game of the day in the ACC Tournament. While Louisville is missing several players, it is still favored to come out on top. According to DraftKings, Louisville is a -675 favorite and Stanford is a +490 underdog.

The most obvious showcase of Louisville's expected dominance in this matchup is the previous game between these two teams. Stanford and Louisville played on Saturday, and Louisville came out on top, winning 68-48. It is likely to be a similar story on Thursday as we are predicting Louisville to advance to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament.

Prediction: Louisville 72, Stanford, 59

