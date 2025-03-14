Stephen A. Smith presents 1 scenario where $4.8 million NIL-valued Cooper Flagg might play in the ACC tournament

The entire basketball world held its breath when Cooper Flagg went down injured against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the 2025 ACC Tournament quarterfinals. The $4.8 million NIL-valued guard is arguably the best player in college hoops and a shoo-in to be the No. 1 pick in this year's NBA draft.

Thankfully, scans on his ankle came back negative, so there's a chance that Cooper Flagg could play for Duke in its national championship quest. However, it's unlikely that Flagg would feature in his team's ACC Tournament semifinals matchup versus the UNC Tar Heels.

However, Stephen A. Smith has presented a scenario whereby Cooper Flagg might feature against the Tar Heels. Speaking on Friday's episode of "First Take," he said:

"If he (Flagg) is available at any point, I'm talking about 70% or better, and he wants to play, then let him play."

Duke's medical team will closely monitor Flagg as the program won't want to put him at risk. While winning the ACC Tournament is great for team morale heading into the national championship playoffs, putting its best player at risk would be questionable. The Blue Devils haven't won the national championship since 2015, and that's the priority for this season.

What to expect from the Duke Blue Devils without Cooper Flagg

Before his ankle injury, Cooper Flagg led the Blue Devils in every major statistical category. Flagg led the team in points, assists, rebounds, steals, blocks and minutes per game. Hence, his injury might have dug a hole in their natty aspirations.

Furthermore, Flagg has proved to be super durable during his collegiate career. The do-it-all star hasn't missed a single game, and led all teammates in total points played. It's no wonder he's the runaway favorite for National Player of the Year.

However, with Flagg potentially out of tonight's game against the UNC Tar Heels, Duke must get creative. Two players need to step up: Kon Knueppel and Tyrese Proctor.

Knueppel, the team's second leading scorer and star guard, averages 14.2 points per game. Proctor, the team's third leading scorer, averages 11.8 ppg.

Both guards are expected to take over the scoring and creative workload while Flagg works his way back to fitness. It won't be easy replacing the future No. 1 draft pick, but that's the task ahead for the Blue Devils.

