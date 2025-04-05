"Stop treating 'em like women": When Geno Auriemma justified his ruthless feedback by saying going easy on female players is "disrespectful"

Geno Auriemma is the most successful coach on the college basketball circuit. He has won 11 national titles with the UConn women's team, but over the course of his career, the coach has faced criticism for being a tad ruthless with his players.

In September 2016, Auriemma justified his attitude, saying that going easy on female players is like a sign of disrespect toward them.

"I never hesitate to give it to them," Auriemma said to the Wall Street Journal (0:11). "And I respect them. I treat them as basketball players who happen to be women."

Interviewer Shelby Holliday also asked Auriemma if he was ever worried about giving his players feedback, since it could potentially spark an emotional reaction. The UConn coach then offered some blunt advice in return.

"Stop treating them like women, and treat them like valued employees," Auriemma said (1:44). "Just because they wear a dress, or they are feminine, that doesn't change what they're job description is. That is, I think, being disrespectful, and that's talking down to them.

Auriemma also explained that he is tough on his players, not to hurt them, but to help them be the best they can on the court.

Auriemma took charge of UConn in 1985. Along with his 11 national championships, he has won 28 regular-season titles and 27 conference tournament titles.

Auriemma has led UConn to the Final Four 24 times. However, the Huskies have not won the national title since 2016 and he will aim to end that drought this year.

Geno Auriemma's UConn will aim to win record-extending 12th national title this year

NCAA Womens Basketball: UConn HC Geno Auriemma - Source: Imagn

Geno Auriemma's No. 2 seed UConn will face top-seed South Carolina in the 2025 national championship game. The finale will take place on Sunday, with tip-off at 3 p.m. EDT from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Auriemma can win his 12th national title on Sunday, extending his own record for most championships as a college basketball coach. It also shows that his tough love for his players has brought him success as a coach.

UConn crushed top-seed UCLA 85-51 in the Final Four on Friday to book its spot in the final. Meanwhile, South Carolina defeated fellow top-seed Texas 74-57 in its Final Four clash.

Although Auriemma will look to build on his legacy at UConn on Sunday, the Gamecocks, who are the holders of the national title, will aim to retain their crown.

