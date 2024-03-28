Sweet 16 March Madness Predictions 2024: key matchups, players to watch, roster and more

The Sweet 16 is quickly approaching and the field that was once 68 teams is down to 16 teams.

There are going to be a lot of intriguing matchups so let's dive into everything we need to know about this round.

2024 Sweet 16 March Madness predictions

West

North Carolina vs. Alabama

The contest between North Carolina Tar Heels and the Alabama Crimson Tide is expected to be close. The Crimson Tide pushes the pace incredibly well but the Tar Heels have been dominating on the defensive side with 65.5 points per game allowed. Go with the UNC Tar Heels to survive and advance.

The pick: Tar Heels to win by eight

Clemson vs. Arizona

The Clemson Tigers and the Arizona Wildcats are battling it out here and they have some incredible talent on both sides of the basketball. Clemson has been playing well but PJ Hall has been struggling to dominate. So, Arizona can play a smaller lineup that makes Hall sit on the bench more often. Expect the Wildcats to win this game.

The pick: Arizona to win by six

Midwest

Purdue vs. Gonzaga

The Purdue Boilermakers will be up against Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Sweet 16. It is going to be difficult to slow down Zach Edey, as he is averaging 24.5 points and 12.1 rebounds per game. With Purdue's dominance, go with them to cover the spread and win here.

The pick: Purdue to win by seven

Creighton vs. Tennessee

The Creighton Bluejays and the Tennessee Volunteers step up and this game is going to be critical. The Bluejays are coming off a double-overtime game in the Round of 32, while the Vols are coming off a four-point victory in their second round game.

It'll be difficult for Creighton to score against Tennessee's defense so go with the Volunteers to cover the spread and win this game.

The pick: Tennessee to win by five

East

UConn vs. San Diego State

The UConn Huskies and the San Diego State Aztecs are doing well and battle it out in the Sweet 16. The Huskies are dominating and should be able to control the way this game unfolds.

The Aztecs have some strong players, but are not going to be able to match up with the Huskies.

The pick: UConn to win by 15

Illinois vs. Iowa State

The Illinois Fighting Illini are taking on the Iowa State Cyclones in the Sweet 16 and the former should be able to dominate this game. Terrence Shannon Jr. has been doing incredibly well and should be able to do well against this Cyclones team. They have scored 85+ points in each tourney game, so Illinois does well.

The pick: Illinois to win by four

South

Houston vs. Duke

The Houston Cougars narrowly avoided being upset in the Round of 32 as they go against the Duke Blue Devils. Duke's defense is stepping up with just 51.0 points per game allowed in the tournament.

Houston needs to figure out how to defend better and they should with the overall better team as their offense has scored 186 combined points through two games.

The pick: Houston to win by five

NC State vs. Marquette

The NC State Wolfpack pulled off the upset to get to this point, but Marquette is the better program here. The Golden Eagles are averaging 84.0 points in their two games this tournament this far and should be able to shut down DJ Horne's ability to get going.

The pick: Marquette to win by 12

Sweet 16 March Madness 2024 schedule

The Sweet 16 schedule has four games on Thursday and four on Friday. Below is each day's schedule:

Thursday

Clemson vs. Arizona 7:09 PM ET

San Diego State vs. UConn 7:39 PM ET

Alabama vs. North Carolina 9:39 PM ET

Illinois vs. Iowa State 10:09 PM ET

Friday

NC State vs. Marquette 7:09 PM ET

Gonzaga vs. Purdue 7:39 PM ET

Duke vs. Houston 9:39 PM ET

Creighton vs. Tennessee 10:09 PM

Sweet 16 March Madness 2024 locations

West Region: crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

East Region: TD Garden, Boston, MA

South Region: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Midwest Region: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Who is favored to win March Madness 2024?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the UConn Huskies hold the best odds to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament (+210). Following them would be Houston (+500), Purdue (+650) and Arizona (+900).