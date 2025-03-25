Syracuse basketball transfer portal tracker: Full list of Orange players set to depart ft. Chris Bell

Syracuse had a disappointing 2024-25 college basketball season, finishing 14th in the ACC with a 7-13 record and 14-19 overall. The Orange had a promising start, winning their first three nonconference games.

Adrian Autry and his men hit a brick wall in the next 24 games, going 8-16 with notable losses against Texas Tech, Tennessee, Maryland, Louisville, Clemson, Duke and North Carolina.

As Syracuse heads to a long break in preparation for the 2025-26 season, some players have decided to test their options and placed their names in the transfer portal.

As of Mar. 25, four Syracuse players have splashed through the portal (per VerbalCommits.com). Two of them are incoming seniors, while the rest are incoming third- and second-year players next season.

Here's an early list of Orange players who have enlisted their names in the transfer portal:

Syracuse players in transfer portal after 2024-25 season

Chris Bell

Chris Bell has played for three seasons with Syracuse and made a good account of himself as a starter and an off-the-bench player in the latter part of the 2024-25 season. Bell started in 75 of 95 games with the Orange and averaged 9.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

The 6-foot-7 forward shot 41.7%, including 38.1% from the 3-point line, and made 79.6% of his attempts from the free-throw line.

Kyle Cuffe Jr.

Kyle Cuffe Jr. initially played for Kansas in the 2022-23 season but transferred to Syracuse after appearing in only two games for the Jayhawks. The 6-foot-2 guard had a two-season stint with the Orange, playing 59 games and averaging 4.0 ppg and 1.1 rpg in 11.3 minutes per outing.

Cuffe shot 35.8% during his stints with Kansas and Syracuse (including a 31.8% clip from long range) and made 71.1% of his charities.

Chance Westry

Chance Westry transferred to Syracuse in the 2024-25 season after playing 11 games with Auburn in 2022-23. The 6-foot-6 sophomore guard from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, didn't have the opportunity to fully showcase his talents, riding most of his playing year on the bench.

He played only three games with the Orange and registered an assist, a foul and a turnover in 11 minutes. Westry hopes to find a team that will utilize his capabilities as a player next season.

Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore had a satisfactory freshman stint with Syracuse, starting in 16 of 26 games. The 6-foot-4 freshman played an average of 15.1 minutes per game and tallied 5.2 ppg, 1.5 rpg and 1.0 apg.

Moore shot 39.1% from the field (31.5% from the 3-point line) and 75.0% from free throws. He had a career-high 24 points in the loss against Tennessee on Dec. 3 and had four more games in double-figures in the entire 2024-25 season.

