Syracuse men's basketball transfer portal tracker 2024: List of all Orange players who've entered the portal

Syracuse’s first season under Adrian Autry didn't go as planned. The Orange missed out on the NCAA Tournament once again after posting a 20-12 record in the regular season.

While the team hopes to have a better outing next season, it's facing a challenge. A handful of their players have entered the transfer portal, seeking a move elsewhere. Let's take a look at these players.

List of all Syracuse players who've entered the transfer portal

Benny Williams, Forward

Williams enrolled at Syracuse in 2021 as a top prospect with lots of promise. However, three seasons into his career with the Orange, the forward was dismissed from the team.

His dismissal came as a result of the issues he had with the program coaching staff. He subsequently entered the transfer portal, and in no time, he completed a move to USF.

Mounir Hima, Center

Mounir Hima is the latest Syracuse player to enter the NCAA transfer portal. The center enrolled at the university in 2022 and has now ended his time there after two seasons.

During his two-season tenure with Syracuse, Hima appeared in 40 games but didn't start any. In these appearances, he tallied 31 points, 53 rebounds and 29 blocks and committed 45 fouls.

Maliq Brown, Forward

After two seasons with the Orange, Maliq Brown has entered the transfer portal to continue his career elsewhere.

The forward demonstrated impressive performance statistics last season, averaging 9.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He also excelled on the defensive end, amassing 71 steals.

Quadir Copeland, Guard

Quadir Copeland’s college career at Syracuse has come to an end following the conclusion of his sophomore season. He had limited appearances during his freshman year under former coach Jim Boeheim,

However, Copeland established himself as Syracuse's sixth-man in the just-concluded season. He maintained an average of 9.6 points per game, along with 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Peter Carey, Center

Peter Carey entered the transfer portal in late March to put an end to his two-year career with the Orange. His time with the program was beset by injuries, limiting him to just 17 games in Syracuse colors.

The center will be teaming up with Sienna for the upcoming college basketball season. He follows former associate coach at Syracuse, Gerry McNamara, to the program.

Justin Taylor, Forward

Taylor entered the transfer portal in the middle of March, marking the end of his career with Syracuse after two seasons.

The forward showcased his consistency by starting in every game for the Orange this season. He maintained an average of 5.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists, logging an average of 23 minutes per game.