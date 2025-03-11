Syracuse vs. Florida State predictions, odds & picks for March 11 | College basketball season 2024-25

The first round of the 2025 ACC Tournament begins on Tuesday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, with 11th seed Florida State (17-14, 8-12) taking on 14th seed Syracuse (13-18, 7-13).

The winner will battle No. 6 seed SMU (22-9, 13-7) in the second round for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Florida State won its regular season meeting over Syracuse 90-74, with Daquan Davis leading the Seminoles with 18 points. In their last ACC regular season games, the Seminoles beat the Mustangs 76-69, while the Orange defeated the Virginia Cavaliers 84-70.

Syracuse vs. Florida State prediction

Syracuse struggled to keep in step with the expanded ACC, starting their 2024-25 campaign with a 0-3 mark against conference foes. Adrian Autry's men couldn't string up wins, as losses piled up after every breakthrough win. The Orange went 3-5 in their last eight games, winning over Boston College in triple overtime, NC State and Virginia.

Syracuse relies on the offense of J.J. Starling, who leads the team with 17.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Center Eddie Lampkin Jr. contributes 11.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists, while forward Chris Bell put up 9.7 ppg and 2.1 rpg. Jyare Davis adds 9.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 1.4 apg.

On the other hand, Florida State failed to sustain its 13-5 start, losing nine of their next 13 games. These include two four-game losing streaks in the middle and the latter stages of the regular season.

The duo of Jamir Watkins and Malique Ewin have provided the bulk of the offense for the Seminoles, combining for 32.9 ppg. The 6-foot-7 Watkins is the team's leading scorer. He averages 18.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.4 apg and 1.2 apg, while the 6-foot-11 Ewin produces 14.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg and 1.7 apg.

College basketball picks and parlays see the Seminoles as 3.5-point favorites against the Orange, with the total reaching 151.5. Syracuse's moneyline for tonight's game is +136, while Florida State is at -164.

Prediction: Florida State Seminoles 78, Syracuse Orange 74.

Syracuse vs. Florida State odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Syracuse +3.5 (-110) Over 151.5 (-115) +136 Florida State -3.5 (-110) Under 151.5 (-105) -164

Syracuse vs. Florida State head-to-head

The teams have met 18 times since Feb. 3, 1990. The Orange hold the all-time series lead 10-8. However, the Seminoles were 6-4 in the last 10 games. They won the previous two matches by 16 points each.

Syracuse vs. Florida State injury report

Syracuse

Forward Donnie Freeman is out for the season due to a foot injury. Guards Chance Westry (undisclosed) and Elijah Moore (leg) were questionable and did not play against Virginia on Saturday.

Florida State

Guard Daquan Davis is questionable to play for the ACC Tournament first-round game against Syracuse over an undisclosed injury. It is unclear whether he'll play on Tuesday, per SCACCHoops.com.

How to watch Syracuse vs. Florida State?

The Syracuse-Florida State showdown will tip-off at 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The ACC Network will broadcast the game on live television, while FUBO TV will provide the live stream.

