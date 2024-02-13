Syracuse vs North Carolina Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 13 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Coming off a run of three losses in four games, Syracuse will look to upset No. 7 North Carolina at home on Wednesday. North Carolina itself (19-5, 11-2 in ACC play) is 2-2 in its last four games. Meanwhile, after a solid pre-conference performance, Syracuse (15-9, 6-7) has struggled in league play. An upset of UNC could help boost the Orangemen's season.

Syracuse and first year coach Adrian Autry are looking for a defensive identity. Syrcause is allowing 79.2 points per game in ACC play (13th in the league) and opponents are shooting 49.0% (dead last) and 38.7% on 3-point attempts (also last). Syracuse is also outrebounded by 7.9 boards per game in conference. Sophomore guard Judah Mintz (18.2 ppg, 4.6 apg) is their brightest star.

In Carolina's two recent losses, UNC shot just 36.4% and 36.9%. Offense isn't usually an issue with all-everything senior RJ Davis (21.5 ppg), post standout Armando Bacot (14.2 ppg, 10.3 rpg), and super transfer Harrison Ingram (12.5 ppg, 8.7 rpg). That said, Davis shot 6-for-19 and 7-for-22 in the recent losses, so UNC will look to get him cooking again.

Syracuse vs. North Carolina: Betting Odds

Syracuse guard Judah Mintz will be key to Syracuse's battle with North Carolina Tuesday.

Even on the road, North Carolina in an 8.5 point favorite, with the moneyline paying at -350 on the Tar Heels and +280 on Syracuse. The over/under of 157.5 reflects a high-scoring expectation.

Syracuse vs. North Carolina: Head-to-Head

Carolina holds a 17-6 advantage in series history, including a 5-2 mark at Syracuse. UNC has won the last three matchups, including a 103-67 route at UNC on January 13th. Five Tar Heels scored in double figures in that game, led by Davis with 22 points.

Syracuse vs. North Carolina: Where to Watch

The Syracuse/North Carolina game will be aired on ESPN. The game will be called by Doug Sherman and Jimmy Dykes. Streaming possibilities include Sling and FUBO. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 PM EST/4PM PST.

Syracuse vs. North Carolina: Key Injuries

North Carolina

UNC reserve guard Seth Trimble has missed the last two games and is questionable due to an undisclosed upper body injury. On the season, Trimble averages 5.6 points per game and is a 42.9% 3-point shooter.

Syracuse

Naheem McLeod is out for the game and season with a foot injury. The 7-foot-4 McLeod averaged 3.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Sophomore center Peter Carey (0.8 ppg, 1.1 rpg) is questionable with an upper body injury.

Syracuse vs. North Carolina: Best picks and prediction

North Carolina is lacking a bit in momentum, but in light of their absolute dismantling of Syracuse a month ago, it's hard to expect the Orangemen to even play close to the Tar Heels. To be elite, UNC needs more consistent scoring from RJ Davis. But the team that's last in the conference in shooting and 3-point shooting defense sounds like a recipe of success for Davis.

Pick: North Carolina (-8.5, -350)

Do you think Syracuse can pull the upset? Or is Carolina getting back on track for an NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed? Let us know what you think below, in the comments section.