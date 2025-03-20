Taliah Scott transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Auburn guard ft. UNC

Taliah Scott's stats this season speak for themselves. The sophomore guard was second on her Auburn squad in points, rebounds and assists, with 20.3, 5.3 and 2.0, respectively. She shot 50.0% from beyond the arc.

This was Scott's first season at Auburn after beginning her college career at Arkansas. Despite her proven success, Scott appeared in just three games for the Tigers this season. It was a rough year for Auburn, who finished 12-18.

Scott is a strong guard, and she's still young. On3 reported on March 10 that Scott had entered the transfer portal.

Here are five possible schools she could end up at.

#1. NC State Wolfpack

The Wolfpack plays guard-heavy and will be on the hunt for some new guards following this season. All five of NC State's top scorers are guards, and three will be out of eligibility at the end of this season.

This team is trying to establish itself as a top women's basketball program. NC State made the Final Four last year and the Elite Eight in 2022. This season, the squad is a No. 2 seed in March Madness. The Wolfpack is finding its rhythm and going on postseason runs, something Scott may be looking for.

This transfer could work out for both teams, as NC State needs high-scoring, reliable guards like Scott.

#2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 3 Notre Dame also relies on guards. Guards Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles have led the team this season, but Hidalgo may need a new fellow guard next year.

Miles leads the Fighting Irish in assists with 5.8 and adds 16.2 ppg. She has one season of college eligibility remaining but is expected to be an early WNBA draft pick and has not announced if she plans to return to Notre Dame.

If Miles moves on to her professional career, ACC Player of the Year and First-Team All-American Hidalgo will need assistance. Scott finds similar rebounding success to Miles and outscores the current Notre Dame guard.

The Fighting Irish have a solid track record and a star guard leading them. Scott could be a good replacement for Miles as Notre Dame looks ahead to next season.

#3. North Carolina Tar Heels

Sticking with the ACC, Scott could fit in with the Tar Heels. North Carolina has long been an iconic men's college basketball program, but its women's team has also found success as of late. UNC is heading into its sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and is a No. 3 seed.

Next season, the Tar Heels will be without senior guard Alyssa Ustby, who leads the team in rebounds and assists. Ustby finds more rebounding success than Scott, but the two perform similarly in assists. Scott nearly doubles the Tar Heels' star's average points, but Ustby has her beat in shooting percentage with 45.4% from the field compared to Scott's 42.9%.

These two guards don't share the same skill set, and UNC has some strong guards with eligibility remaining, such as Reniya Kelly. However, Scott could provide North Carolina with a high-scoring guard who achieved success from 3.

#4. Oregon Ducks

The Ducks are a little bit removed from their glory days when they made three consecutive Elite Eight appearances from 2017-19. Oregon has made its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2022 and is a No. 10 seed. This team is trying to return to being a top contender, and Scott could be a big help.

At the end of this season, Oregon will lose star guard Deja Kelly. She leads the Ducks in points and assists, and finding another strong guard to take her place is essential.

Scott records more points and rebounds than Kelly, but the Oregon senior has her beat in assists. The Auburn sophomore is a significantly better shooter than Kelly and could help Oregon become a consistent postseason team again.

#5. South Carolina Gamecocks

This one might be a stretch, but if Scott is looking for success and wants to remain in the SEC, she could look to South Carolina. Dawn Staley's squad has won three consecutive SEC Tournament titles and two national titles in the past three years. This season, the Gamecocks are a No. 1 seed in March Madness.

South Carolina will lose assist leader Te-Hina Paopao at the end of the season. The team has a number of other successful guards, making a pickup of Scott seem unlikely, but the Auburn guard is a strong shooter with the capability of contributing a significant number of points, so this transfer could be possible.

