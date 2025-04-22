Tavari Johnson transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Akron guard ft. Illinois

Akron guard Tavari Johnson has decided to enter the transfer portal. Johnson was slated as the senior point guard for the Zips and the bedrock of the team. But he's not in the portal and will be able to consider a series of teams after a 2024-25 seaosn that saw him be an All-MAC selection.

Johnson was a lightly regarded recruit from Chicago and spent two seasons playing off the bench at Akron. But in 2024-25, Johnson averaged 13.0 points and 3.8 assists per game. Johnson shot 39% from 3-point range and 91% from the free throw line. Here's a rundown of five programs that might well be portal possibilities for the senior guard.

Top 5 portal destinations for Tavari Johnson

Scott Drew and Baylor could be another possible portal destination for Tavari Johnson. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Baylor

The Bears and Scott Drew have to re-write an entire roster with no one slated to return from last season's team. While the Bears have a commitment from Omaha point guard JJ White, Johnson could still be a good pick. He's more of a true point guard and perimeter shooter than White. Also, on an entirely retooled roster, a veteran of three college seasons could be valued.

4. DePaul

Chris Holtmann is trying to build up DePaul, but has struggled to obtain top-flight talent. The chance to return to his Chicago roots, but still play in the significant Big East Conference could be attractive to Johnson. DePaul had only two double-digit scorers last year and one of them was a senior guard. Johnson would fit in easily at DePaul.

3. Marquette

Point guard Kameron Jones was a senior on last year's team and in fact, the top three scorers on Shaka Smart's roster were all seniors. Marquette comes off an NCAA Tournament appearance, is still close to home for Johnson, and could use an experienced point guard and steady perimeter shooter.

2. Northwestern

The top three guards on the Northwestern roster were all seniors, and high scorer Nick Martinelli is mulling over NBA Draft possibilities. But the Wildcats are another local school for Johnson that could get him easy playing time but also major conference exposure. Northwestern could well end up being the shcool for Johnson.

1. Illinois

Brad Underwood and Illinois made the second round of the NCAA Tournament, but he's got roster issues. Top freshmen Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley are both in the NBA Draft at the moment and the Illini could use some backcourt help. Johnson's distribution and scoring skills could make him an easy pick-up for the Illini.

What do you think of Johnson's top transfer portal options? Share your take below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

