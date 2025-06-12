TCU Basketball 2025–2026 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation

The TCU Horned Frogs are off a tough 16-16 season. While TCU will return several significant players from last year's team, they added some new components via the transfer portal. It's far from clear that TCU has the right stuff to make a significant jump in the Big 12 for next year. But here's an early rundown on their situation as they seek that rise.

Ad

TCU basketball season preview for 2025-26

Providence transfer Jayden Pierre was another significant addition to the TCU roster. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Starting Lineup

Ad

Trending

Guard: Brock Harding

A 6-foot guard who transferred from Iowa, Harding averaged 8.8 points and 5.3 assists per game last year for the Hawkeyes. He also shot 40% from 3-point range and finished seventh in the Big Ten in steals. Harding figures to be the day-one point guard for this team, and his intensity and perimeter skills should make him a substantial addition.

Guard: Jayden Pierre

A 6-foot-2 guard from Providence, Pierre averaged 12.3 points per game last year for the Friars. He was a two-year starter there and is a career 36% 3-point shooter. Pierre is a competent passer who could play point guard if needed, but with Harding around, he'll fit in better at the shooting guard spot. His experience and scoring bunch are a big plus.

Ad

Forward: David Punch

A returning starter from last season, the 6-foot-7 Punch averaged 6.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He is not a massive scorer, but he is a solid shot-blocker and a good post presence and rebounder. He'll look to take a bigger role this season, but his experience should be a positive factor as he's the sole returning regular starter on this team.

Forward: Micah Robinson

A 6-foot-6 forward, Robinson scored 5.3 points per game in his freshman season at TCU. He took over half his shots from 3-point range and shot 32% from there. If Robinson can get more consistent from long range, he'll figure even more prominently in the Horned Frogs' plans. As it stands, he's a player with room to rise and a nice skill set who will get a good chance to earn more time.

Ad

Center: Malick Diallo

Speaking of earning more time, the 6-foot-9 center from Mali is a likely starter after averaging just 2.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game last year. He will have to be careful with fouls, as he averaged 7.1 fouls per 40 minutes played last season. But Diallo has excellent rebounding and defensive instincts and won't have to be a major offensive factor to earn his spot.

Rotation Players

One guy to watch for is top JUCO signee Xavier Edmonds. The 6-foot-8 forward was 247sports' No. 2 JUCO target in the recruiting class and figures to see early and frequent playing time. Returning wing forward Jace Posey (4.3 ppg) will also see meaningful action. Four-star freshman guard Kayden Edwards figures to also earn some minutes as a 247Sports' top 50 recruit.

Ad

Impact Players

Harding and Pierre are the new faces and they'll be the engine to make this team go. Quality veteran guards aren't an easy portal find and by netting a pair of them, Jamie Dixon made a big improvement on his team's chances for an excellent 2025-26 season.

What do you think of TCU's upcoming team? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here