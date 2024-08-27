TCU Basketball Season Preview 2024-25: Biggest games, key players to watch and predictions 

The TCU Horned Frogs look to stretch their run of NCAA Tournament appearances to four despite having a relatively new roster of three returnees, 10 recruits from the transfer portal and high school, two walk-ons and two redshirts.

In his ninth year, coach Jamie Dixon may have his hands full in guiding the Horned Frogs in the expanded Big 12 Conference.

Here's a closer look into TCU's 2024-25 college basketball campaign, featuring its biggest games and the key players to keep an eye on next season:

TCU's biggest games of 2024-25 season

TCU opens the new season on Nov. 4 with a nonconference showdown against Florida A&M at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. This is the first time both teams will meet in an NCAA Division I game.

After two more home games against Florida Gulf Coast and Texas State, the Horned Frogs will have its first road game against Michigan on Nov. 15 at the Wolverines' homecourt, Crisler Center. It'll be the first game of the home-and-home series between the two teams.

TCU plays host to Xavier on Dec. 5 in the sixth edition of the Big 12-Big East Battle. This will be the fourth all-time clash between the Horned Frogs and Musketeers.

TCU is set to play 20 games against conference rivals in the regular season. The Horned Frogs will face Baylor, UCF, Colorado, Texas Tech and West Virginia two times this year in a home and away format.

They'll also lock horns with BYU, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Utah at home and visit Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Houston and Iowa State.

Top TCU players to watch out for in 2024-25 season

Dixon dug deep into the transfer portal and high school recruitment to fill up his roster. Fortunately, he found 10 players ready to help the Horned Frogs resume their NCAA Tournament success.

Here are the three TCU players fans should watch out for next season:

#1. Noah Reynolds

Green Bay transfer Noah Reynolds (Image Source: Green Bay Phoenix Athletics)

Noah Reynolds is coming off a breakout season in Green Bay where he averaged 20.0 points, 4.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-3 guard shot 51.1% from the field, including 34.0% from 3-point land while connecting on 79.1% of his free-throw attempts last season.

Reynolds is expected to bring his offensive skills to TCU and help the Horned Frogs make the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight time.

#2. Trazarien White

New TCU Horned Frogs recruit Trazarien White (Image Source: UNCW Athletics)

Trazarien White was one of the bright spots for UNC Wilmington last season. The 6-foot-7 forward played 30 games and tallied 19.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg and 1.6 apg.

He played 30.4 minutes per game and shot 49.3% from the field, including 39.0% from 3. White could form a 1-2 scoring punch with Reynolds as they hope to bring that explosive offense to the challenging Big 12 Conference.

#3. Micah Robinson

TCU recruit Micah Robinson (Image Source: @micahrobinson/Instagram)

Micah Robinson is a consensus four-star player ranked as the 22nd-best small forward from the high school ranks by 247 Sports. The 6-foot-6 small forward played two seasons in Oak Hill Academy, averaging 15.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 3.3 apg last season.

The incoming freshman can shoot from long range as well, making 45.0% of his shots from beyond the arc his junior year.

Predictions for TCU's 2024-25 season

TCU should be a marked team in the Big 12 Conference this season as it has found success in making the NCAA Tournament for three consecutive years. Jamie Dixon will likely have his hands full in keeping that trend alive, especially after losing most of his top players due to graduation and the transfer portal.

With a relatively new lineup, expect TCU to adjust in the first part of the 2024-25 campaign before finding its way and contend for the Big 12 Conference. A 22-win season could be enough for the Horned Frogs to make the NCAA Tournament despite the challenges along the way.

Will TCU make the 2025 NCAA Tournament? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

