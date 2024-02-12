TCU vs West Virginia Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 12 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

West Virginia will look to play spoiler Monday night against a TCU team that sits solidly within the projected NCAA Tournament field. The Mountaineers (8-15, 3-7 Big 12) have had a challenging season after dismissing coach Bob Huggins. The Horned Frogs (16-7, 5-5) are on a two-game losing streak, and are seeing their safety margin for the NCAA field dwindle.

The story for West Virginia is largely a lack of offense. Coach Josh Eilert's squad averages just 68.0 points per game, near the bottom of national rankings. The Mountaineers also shoot just 41.4% as a team. Their top two scorers, Raequan Battle (15.2 ppg) and Jesse Edwards (15.0 ppg), have missed large chunks of the season, but should be available tonight.

Meanwhile, TCU is a crisp offensive team. The Horned Frogs score well (81.8 ppg), shoot well (48.6%, 22nd in the NCAA) and pass well (17.9 assists per game, 11th nationally). Senior forward Emanuel Miller is the leader (16.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg, both team highs). TCU is coming off a 77-66 loss to Texas and a 71-59 loss to Iowa State. When scoring 78+ points, Jamie Dixon's team is 12-1 this year.

West Virginia vs. TCU: Betting Odds

West Virginia, shown here celebrating an upset of Kansas month, could get another upset with at TCU.

The Horned Frogs are a solid 12.5 point home favorite, with the moneyline reflecting that disparity. TCU pays at -800 with West Virginia paying at +550. The game's over/under sits at 149.5.

West Virginia vs. TCU: Head-to-Head

West Virginia holds an impressive 18-5 overall edge in the series, but that lead is trimmed to 6-5 in games at TCU. WVU had won 11 matchups in a row in the series from 2013 to 2017. TCU won last season's matchup, 76-72, at home in Fort Worth.

West Virginia vs. TCU: Where to Watch

The West Virginia-TCU showdown will be broadcast on the ESPN+ platform, with the network's Big 12+ coverage. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. Streaming options for subscribers with ESPN+ include FUBO and Sling.

West Virginia vs. TCU: Best picks and prediction

Four of West Virginia's top five scorers this season have missed nine or more games each. It'll be unusual to see the Mountaineers at full strength. They bested Kansas on Jan. 20, but have lost four of five since then. In the four losses, West Virginia failed to shoot 43% in any game.

TCU has had a couple of perplexing losses, getting outrebounded by Texas 32-16 and then seeing every starter other than Miller combine for just 13 total points against Iowa State. But on the whole, the Horned Frogs' offensive execution will likely wear down the Mountaineers.

Pick: TCU (-12.5, -800)

