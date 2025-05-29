TCU women's basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup following Olivia Miles' transfer

TCU's women's basketball squad finished last season in the Elite Eight, but then had to say goodbye to its top four scorers, who were all seniors. Coach Mark Campbell did not let grass grow under his feet as he immediately hit the transfer portal for a historic class. Add in some intriguing freshmen and TCU should be back strong. Here's an early look at the team.

TCU women's basketball 2025-26 season preview

After redshirting last year, Kentucky guard Maddie Scherr could help TCU significant in 2025-26. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Starting Lineup

Guard: Olivia Miles

A three-year starter at Notre Dame, Miles might not just be the best player in the portal, but in the nation this coming season. She averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game last year at Notre Dame. A two-time All-American, she's an elite point guard and shot 41% from 3-point range last year. She's a day one star and the key to this team.

Guard: Maddie Scherr

A 5-foot-11 shooting guard, Scherr redshirted last season after transferring over from Kentucky. She hit 73 3-pointers in two seasons at UK, and averaged 12.5 points and 4.8 boards in 2023-24 there. She's an experienced scorer who will need to be more consistent with her 3-point shooting, but Scherr's a definite weapon.

Guard: Taylor Bigby

A part-time starter a year ago who averaged 5.9 points per game, Bigby should be comfortable off the ball. She shot 33% from 3-point range a year ago and might need to improve that mark this coming season. As things stand, Bigby could be the only returning starter on this squad.

Forward: Marta Suarez

Suarez averaged 12.9 points and 7.2 boards per game last season at Cal. At 6-foot-3, the Spanish forward is more of a wing than a post player, but that will fit in fine on this team. Suarez started for two seasons at Cal and adds a capable inside-outside player to the mix for TCU.

Forward: Kennedy Basham

The 6-foot-7 Basham spent last year at Arizona State after two years at Oregon. She averaged 5.7 points and 6.5 boards per game last season. Basham was second in the Big 12 in blocked shots despite playing just 22 minutes per game. She's not a great scorer, but will defend, rebound, and create interior havoc with her size.

Rotation Players

TCU is excited about international wing addition Clara Bielefeld, who could end up swiping a guard spot from one of the veterans. Donovyn Hunter (5.9 ppg) is another significant returnee who will see plenty of backcourt action. Clara Silva is a talented 6-foot-7 big who showed flashes at Kentucky. Freshmen Sarah Porlock and Emily Hunter are both 6-foot-8 and will be worked toward future stardom.

Impact Players

Miles is as impactful as it gets. TCU lost plenty, but bringing in Miles suggests no intention of taking a step back for the Horned Frogs. Somebody in the post, and Basham will get the first crack, will have to step up, but as much size as TCU added, they can simply wear teams down with numbers.

What do you think of TCU's upcoming squad? Share your take below in our comments section!

