Teams with the most wins vs a No. 1 seed: Top 5 schools ranked ft. Duke 

There are no guarantees for any team ranked as the No. 1 seed in any tournament. That holds doubly true for the NCAA Tournament, where upsets happen with insane regularity. It`s why it`s called March Madness in the first place.

As such, the 4-seed Duke Blue Devils were the latest team in March Madness history to beat and eliminate a 1-seed. But where do they rank among other teams that have done so? Here`s a look at what seems to be a lesser-talked-about part of NCAA Tournament history.

Before starting, a disclaimer: each team could have faced more than one top-seeded team in a March Madness run, so the years and number of wins might not match in all the cases. Let's begin:

#5 Arizona Wildcats (7)

The NCAA started tracking how many teams have beaten a 1-seed in the 1979 season.

As such, the Wildcats have the fifth-most wins against top seeds in March Madness, with seven. Notably, Arizona is also tied for fifth-most 1-seeds earned, alongside the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Wildcats did so in 1994, three times in 1997, twice in 2001 and once in 2011. The deepest they`ve ever done it was during their National Championship run in 2001 against Duke.

#4 Michigan State (8)

Next on the list is the Michigan State Spartans with eight victories against No. 1 seeds since the 1979 March Madness.

The Spartans did it first that same year, beating top-seeded Notre Dame in the Elite Eight. They did it again, this time with a young Magic Johnson against a young Larry Bird in the national title game, jumpstarting Magic and Larry`s legendary rivalry.

With Tom Izzo, the Spartans did it once more in 2005. That year, they beat top-seed Duke and Mike Krzyzewski in the Sweet 16. Next up, Michigan State beat three 1-seeds in the 2009 March Madness (UConn, Louisville and UNC). Lastly, Izzo beat two 1-seeds two more times, one in 2014 and another in 2019.

#3 Michigan/UNC (9)

As the only tie in this list, both the Michigan Wolverines and the North Carolina Tar Heels have beaten 1-seeds nine times each.

Michigan did so in 1989, twice in 1992, three times in 1993, twice in 2013 and once in 2018. UNC, meanwhile, accomplished it 1981, 1982, 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2017 and 2022.

#2 Kansas (10)

Next up is the Kansas Jayhawks, who have beaten March Madness top seeds 10 times for second all-time on this list. They did so in 1988, 1991, 1993, 2003, 2008, and 2012, when they won a national championship over John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats.

#1 Duke (12)

Topscoring with the most wins against 1-seeds in March Madness history (including this year`s victory over Houston), the Duke Blue Devils have beaten 12 top-seeded teams in total.

The Blue Devils beat their first 1-seed in 1980, beating Kentucky 55-54 in the Sweet 16. They did so again in 1986, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1994, 1999 and 2015.