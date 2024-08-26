Temple basketball season preview 2024-25: Biggest games, key players to watch and predictions

Temple approaches the 2024-25 college basketball season motivated by its late surge in the 2024 AAC Tournament. With six players returning and 10 new cagers acquired from the transfer portal and the high school ranks, second-year coach Adam Fisher looks to guide the Owls straight to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Here's an in-depth look into Temple's most important games and the key players to watch out for in the 2024-25 season.

Temple's biggest games of the 2024-25 season

Temple has a loaded non-conference slate that includes games against Monmouth on Nov. 8; Florida State and UMass in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase on Nov. 22 and 23, respectively; and Rhode Island in the Hall of Fame Classic on Dec. 21.

The Owls will also compete in the Big 5 Classic. They're grouped in Pod 1, where they will face Drexel (Nov. 12) and La Salle (Nov. 30). Pod 2 features Penn, Saint Joseph's and Villanova. The final of the Big 5 Classic will be held on Dec. 7 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, the American Athletic Conference regular season will tip-off on Dec. 31, and Temple will meet co-members Charlotte, East Carolina, Memphis, North Texas, South Florida and Tulsa twice in a home-and-away format. The Owls will host Florida Atlantic, Tulane and Wichita State and visit Rice, UAB and UTSA.

Top Temple players to watch out for in the 2024-25 season

Six returnees, six transfers and four freshmen make up Temple's roster in the 2024-25 men's basketball season. They're determined to help coach Adam Fisher fulfill their mission of helping the Owls make the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Here are three Temple players that fans should watch out for this season:

#1. Jamal Mashburn Jr.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. will play his fifth season with Temple (Image Source: IMAGN)

Jamal Mashburn Jr. had stints with Minnesota and New Mexico before shifting to Temple during the offseason.

The son of former NBA player Jamal Mashburn Sr., the 6-foot-2 guard is a veteran of 123 games and averaged 15.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

#2. Lynn Greer III

Lynn Greer III (Image Source: IMAGN)

Lynn Greer III played for Dayton and Saint Joseph's in his first three years before transferring to Temple.

The 6-foot-2 guard is coming off a good season with Saint Joseph's where he averaged 10.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

#3. Dillon Battie

Dillon Battie hopes to continue the family legacy in the NCAA. The 6-foot-8 Lancaster High School alumnus is the son of Derrick Battie, who played for the Owls team that advanced to the Elite Eight in 1993.

His uncle, Tony, was the fifth overall pick in the 1997 NBA draft and played for 14 years in the NBA. Dillon Battie led his team to a state championship in his senior year and was named Texas 5A Player of the Year.

Predictions for Temple's 2024-25 season

Temple approaches the 2024-25 college basketball season with tons of confidence following the surprising AAC Tournament run that led the school to the final.

With quality pickups during the offseason, expect the Owls to figure in AAC regular season and tournament title contention. A 20-22 win season is possible if they work as a team this coming season.

Will Temple make the 2025 NCAA Tournament? Let us know your views in the comments section.

