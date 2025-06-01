Tennessee basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

Off a season in the Elite Eight, Tennessee and Rick Barnes have some significant retooling to do. The Vols had a senior-heavy team and even with senior Zakai Zeigler filing a suit to seek an extra year of eligibility, much of the squad has to move on. The Vols did some significant portal shopping and picked up a massive recruit, so here's an early rundown on UT's team.

Tennessee basketball season preview for 2025-26

Transfer guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie is a significant addition for Tennessee. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Starting Lineup

Guard: Ja'Kobi Gillespie

A significant addition from Maryland, Gillespie played two seasons at Belmont. He averaged 14.7 points per game last year for the Terps, shooting 41% from 3-point range and 86% from the foul line. A talented and experienced lead guard, Gillespie was one of the most sought-after players in the portal and gives Tenessee a steady hand at the helm of the offense next year.

Guard: Amaree Abram

A 6-foot-4 guard who will play for his fourth team in four seasons, Abram has a variety of experience. He averaged 12.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last year at Louisiana Tech. Abram shot 37% from 3-point range, which was an impressive development in his game. He should be another able and experienced guard who will help the Vols compete on both ends of the floor.

Forward: Nate Ament

One of the top recruits in the nation, the 6-foot-10 Ament should be a day one star with the Vols. Ranked the No. 4 overall recruit in the class by 247sports, Ament is long and athletic, but will need to bulk up and adjust to the physicality of the college game. The good news is that he could be a silky multi-level scorer and elite athlete from day one. He's one to watch.

Forward: Jaylen Carey

A 6-foot-8 forward who transfers over from Vanderbilt, Carey averaged 8.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for the Commodores last year. He's a solid inside player who isn't really a big perimeter threat, but should provide more rebounding and frontcourt bulk for a Tennessee team that lost much of its returning strength.

Center: Felix Okpara

Likely the top returning player on the roster, Okpara started last year after transferring over from Ohio State. He averaged 7.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Vols last season. Okpara was also third in the SEC in blocked shots with 64. His defense and rebounding framework should be a big help for a team with no real experience together.

Rotation Players

There's not a ton of depth here. Forward Cade Phillips (4.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg) is a significant returnee as is redshirted forward J.P. Estrella. Guard Amari Evans is a freshman whose upside will help him claim a bigger role as the season goes. Big man DeWayne Brown is an intriguing prospect as well.

Impact Players

Gillespie figures to be the engine that makes the Volunteer attack roll, but Ament's high ceiling could be key. Tennessee figures to be a solid team, but if Ament develops as Rick Barnes hopes or expects, he could make them a downright explosive team. He's one of the must-see players of the upcoming season.

What do you think of Tennessee's squad for next season? Share your take on the Vols below in our comments section!

