Arizona basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

Tommy Lloyd and Arizona had a Sweet 16 season in 2024-25. But with an impressive freshman class on board for next season, Lloyd is looking to the future. It's not at all implausible that the influx of new talent will lead the Wildcats back to a solid NCAA Tournament run. Here's an early rundown on next season's version of the Arizona Wildcats.
Arizona basketball season preview for 2025-26
Starting Lineup
Guard: Jaden Bradley
The 6-foot-3 guard was a key returnee. He averaged 12.1 points and 3.7 assists per game last year while finishing sixth in the Big 12 in steals (65). Bradley needs to improve on his 32% 3-point shooting, but he's at his best driving and creating anyway. He's a potential all-Big 12 level player heading into his senior season.
Guard: Anthony Dell'Orso
A returning starter after his transfer over from Campbell, Dell'Orso averaged 7.2 points per game while shooting 41% from 3-point range last season. The 6-foot-6 wing is a pure perimeter shooter who also shot 90% at the foul line. Dell'Orso will be a capable veteran shooter who should pair well with some of the athletic scorers who will fill up the Arizona backcourt.
Guard: Brayden Burries
A 6-foot-4 prep star, Burries was the No. 9 national player in the 2025 class per 247sports. He's a three-level scorer who is one of the strongest and most physical guards starring in the high school game. That should translate well to the collegiate level and Burries should be an immediate impact player.
Forward: Tobe Awaka
The 6-foot-8 Awaka came over from Tennessee and fared well. As a junior, Awaka averaged 8.0 points and 7.8 boards per game. His physicality and ability on the glass won't be something that most teams could match easily. Additionally, his time in the SEC and Big 12 will be beneficial to some of his more inexperienced teammates.
Forward: Motiejus Krivas
The 7-foot-2 Lithuanian had his season ended after eight games due to injury last year. But in those eight games, Krivas averaged 7.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. With a chance to take a bigger role, Krivas is likely to be significantly improved. His size will be a tough match-up for even most of the Big 12.
Rotation Players
It's a great freshman class and while Burries was the pick above, among the other standouts who could see plenty of early time are five-star guard Koa Peat and high four-star forward Dwayne Aristode. Harvard guard Evan Nelson figures to see some meaningful action next year. International big men Sidi Gueye and Mabil Mawut are both 6-foot-11 projects who could play a fair amount.
Impact Players
The tandem of Bradley and Awaka are worth watching. On a team that's going to be both young and not very experienced at playing together. those veteran standouts will be key. Bradley's steady leadership and Awaka's physical post presence are each a big deal.
What do you think of Arizona's upcoming squad? Share your take below in our comments section!
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here