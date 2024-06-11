Tennessee basketball recruiting: Top 3 high school prospects for Rick Barnes' team ft. Kiyan Anthony

Rick Barnes is going into his 10th season as the head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers. After an SEC regular-season trophy, the team would fall to Purdue in the Elite Eight round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The 2019 Naismith Coach of the Year will be looking to improve his team heading into next season, with the recruitment process an easy target to bolster the roster. Let's take a look at three players that coach Barnes could target during the offseason.

Top 3 high school prospects for Rick Barnes

#3. Tylis Jordan

A 6-foot-9 power forward out of Shilo High School, Tylis Jordan has made a name for himself in the high-school circuit, landing in the top 40 of On3's national rankings of recruits.

Still a prospect with tools to develop, what works in Jordan's favor is his excellent height and body frame. With a strong base, his natural pop gives him undeniable athleticism. Thanks to a tendency to play out of the high post, his middy has developed into a lethal asset.

His size and athleticism also allow him to attack the paint strong, while his instincts on defense, especially around the rim make him a defensive nightmare.

#2. Tounde Yessoufou

The 6-foot-5 product out of Santa Maria, California, Tounde Yessoufou has ratcheted up prospect lists and now stands in the top 25 of On3's rankings. A highly explosive athlete, his consistency is the key to his success so far.

A defensive nightmare for opponents, he can cover ground to stay in front of PGs to PFs, with his strong frame making him competent down on the block as well. Thanks to his deft quickness, he can be an impactful defender on the stat sheet as well.

His offensive game isn't as refined as most other prospects, however, his ability to play in space while attacking downhill is possibly his best asset. Thanks to an affinity for crashing the glass, his motor continues to shine through.

#1. Kiyan Anthony

Another top-40 prospect according to On3, Kiyan Anthony recently showcased his explosive offensive polish, dropping 42 at the NBPA Top 100 Program.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard goes after his father, the legendary Carmelo Anthony, as a gifted scorer. With a tighter handle, his efficiency should ratchet up, given his pro-ready frame. A tendency of defensive instincts developing could make him a deadly threat on both ends of the ball.

Which player do you think Rick Barnes should target for the next season? Let us know in the comments below.

