Tennessee vs Houston basketball injury report and predictions, March 30: Latest on J.P. Estrella, Mylik Wilson, and more

The second day of the Elite Eight takes place on Sunday, and Tennessee vs Houston will kick off the action. The No. 1 Houston Cougars will take on the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers for a spot in the Final Four. The winner will compete against No. 1 Duke on April 5.

Ad

Heading into this matchup, the injury report will play a factor. Although neither team has lost any star players to injuries, both have players on the injury report.

Tennessee vs Houston basketball injury report

J.P. Estrella, Tennessee

Tennessee only has one player on its injury report, J.P. Estrella, who suffered a foot injury three games into the season and has not been able to return. Although he was not initially ruled out for the season, it was later determined that he would not be able to return this season. So, he will not be available for Tennessee vs Houston.

Ad

Trending

Jacob McFarland, Houston

Jacob McFarland has not suited up for a game this season. He suffered a leg injury before the start of the season and was forced to undergo surgery in October. The surgery ruled him out indefinitely, and at this point, it is clear he will miss the remainder of the season.

Ramon Walker, Houston

Ramon Walker has been out with a hand injury since December. After suffering the injury, he was forced to undergo hand surgery. However, he appears close to a return as he is expected to be a game-time decision for the Cougars in the Tennessee vs Houston matchup. He appeared in eight games this season before undergoing surgery.

Ad

Mylik Wilson, Houston

Mylik Wilson is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against Tennessee. Wilson, who has not missed a game this season, suffered an undisclosed injury against Purdue in the Sweet 16. He will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup.

Tennessee vs Houston basketball prediction

Heading into this matchup, fans should expect a tightly contested game. The Houston Cougars enter the game as a -162 favorite and the Volunteers as a +136 underdog.

Ad

Houston is coming off a narrow 62-60 win over No. 4 Purdue, whereas Kentucky had a convincing 78-65 victory over No. 3 Kentucky. Tennessee has consistently defeated its opponents this tournament, including mostly tougher matchups than Houston. While the Cougars dominated their first two matchups, the narrow win over Purdue is concerning. As a result, Tennessee could pull off an upset.

Prediction: Tennessee 65, Houston 61

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here