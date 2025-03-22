Tennessee vs UCLA projected starting lineup and depth chart for March 22 | College Basketball season 2024-25

Tennessee vs UCLA will tip off on Saturday at 9:40 p.m. ET. It is the last scheduled game of the day, with the rest of the second-round matchups taking place on Sunday. No. 2 Tennessee is coming off a 77-62 win over No. 15 Wofford on Thursday. Meanwhile, No. 7 UCLA is coming off a dominant 72-47 win over No. 10 Utah State.

While Tennessee should be the favorite as the No. 2 seed in its section of the bracket, it is expected to be a close matchup. The sportsbooks have the Volunteers as -225 favorites and the Bruins as +185 underdogs.

Furthermore, the spread is set at 5.5 points, meaning the sportsbooks think the game will come down to the final few possessions. With both teams coming off strong wins and with few injuries on their roster, it should be an exciting game to watch. Here is what the starting lineups should look like for both teams.

Tennessee vs UCLA: Projected starting lineup and depth chart

Tennessee Volunteers' projected starting lineup

Coach Rick Barnes has gone with the same starting lineup in all but one game this season. He is unlikely to change things up on Saturday.

Felix Okpara, C

Chaz Lanier, G

Jahmai Mashack, G

Igor Milicic, G

Zakai Zeigler, G

UCLA Bruins projected starting lineup

Mike Cronin has mixed up the UCLA lineup a little more than Tennessee has throughout the season. However, he has still started one lineup in all but seven games. He is expected to go with his usual starters.

Tyler Bilodeau, F

Eric Dailey Jr., F

Kobe Johnson, F

Dylan Andrews, G

Skyy Clark, G

Tennessee vs UCLA depth chart

Tennessee depth chart

Reserves

Bishop Boswell, G

Cameron Carr, G

Darlinstone Dubar, G

Campbell Duncan, G

Jordan Gainey, G

Grant Hurst, G

Ben Linnemeyer, G

Gavin Paull, G

J.P. Estrella, F

Cade Phillips F

UCLA depth chart

Reserves

Sebastian Mack, G

Lazar Stefanovic, G

Trent Perry, G

Dominick Harris, G

Jack Seidler, G

Eric Freeny, G

Christian Horry, G

Brandon Williams, G

William Kyle, F

Evan Majikian, F

Devin Williams, F

Aday mara, C

How to watch Tennessee vs UCLA

Fans can watch this game on TV on TBS at 9:40 p.m. ET on Saturday. For fans without a cable package, they can stream the game on NCAA.com.

