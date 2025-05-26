Tennessee women's basketball 2025-2026 season preview: How will Kim Caldwell's squad line up next season?

Tennessee had an impressive off-season, but does face the arms race of competing in the SEC. Add a transfer? Great, LSU added MiLaysia Fulwiley and South Carolina picked up Ta'Niya Latson. But coach Kim Caldwell due deep in high school recruiting and added a top class there to a solid group of returnees. Here's the outlook for her next Tennessee squad.

Ad

Tennessee women's hoops 2025-26 season preview

Starting Lineup

UCLA transfer Janiah Barker could be a key player on Tennessee's squad. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Guard: Talaysia Cooper

Ad

Trending

The top returnee, the 6-foot guard tallied 16.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last season. Cooper led the SEC in steals and figures to be a leader on both ends of the floor for the Lady Vols. In a league full of elite guards, Cooper is pretty much certain to hold her own.

Guard: Kaniya Boyd

Boyd averaged 4.0 points per game last season as a freshman and will have to hold off a host of talented newcomers for this spot. But she seems poised for a sophomore season blow-up and could quietly become a difference maker for this Lady Vols squad. Boyd's defensive chops will also be hard for Caldwell to pass up.

Ad

Guard: Ruby Whitehorn

After transferring over from Clemson, Whitehorn had a solid junior season for the Lady Vols. She averaged 11.6 points and 4.0 boards per game. Whitehorn does need to improve on her career 28% 3-point shooting mark, but her experience and athleticism give her an edge for a lineup spot.

Forward: Janiah Barker

A transfer from UCLA, Barker was a solid starter at Texas A&M two years ago. Last year with the Bruins, she averaged 7.4 points and 6.0 boards per game in just 17.5 minutes of playing time. She looks like a potential double-double candidate on a game-by-game basis at Tennessee, which is exactly what Kim Caldwell could use.

Ad

Forward: Lazaria Spearman

The 6-foot-4 Spearman developed nicely after transferring over from Miami. Spearman averaged 11.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game for the Lady Vols, but did battle consistent foul trouble. If she can stay on the floor more (20.9 mpg last year), she'll be even better.

Rotation Players

This is where things get really interesting. Meet a brilliant class of freshman. It's unlikely that they'll all be consigned to the bench all year. Mia Pauldo, Deniya Prawl and Jaida Civil were all McDonald's All-Americans, and Mya Pauldo and Lauren Hurst weren't far off that pace. Mia Pauldo could be the first freshman to break the lineup as an elite point guard.

Ad

SMU guard Nya Robertson and LSU forward Jersey Wolfenbarger are a pair of significant transfers worth remembering as well. Returnees Alyssa Latham (3.9 ppg) and redshirt Kaiya Wynn could play significant roles as well.

Impact Players

Cooper figures to be the top player, but Mia Pauldo's development could set the ceiling for this team. If Barker can play up to her potential for her third school in three years, Tennessee has the potential to battle for the SEC crown.

What do you think of Tennessee's upcoming squad? Share your takes below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here