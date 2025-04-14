Terrance Arceneaux transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Houston guard ft. Illinois

Off a heartbreaking national title game loss, Houston got more bad news with Terrance Arceneaux's entry into the transfer portal. A steady reserve guard, Arceneaux apparently wants a bigger role in his final collegiate season. Last year, he averaged 6.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. Here are five portal possibilities for Arceneaux.

Top 5 transfer portal landing spots for Terrance Arceneaux

Could Mike White and Georgia take a shot on Terrance Arceneaux in the transfer portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Georgia

Georgia was one of the teams that recruited Arceneaux out of high school. The Bulldogs made the NCAA Tournament this season, but between likely losing Asa Newell to the NBA, portal defections and seniors departing, Georgia will have a significant roster rebuild on tap.

Arceneaux is a capable defender and rebounder who has improved his 3-point shooting every year of his career. Mike White would likely appreciate the chance to add Arceneaux to his roster.

4. Baylor

One of a multitude of state schools that recruited Arceneaux in high school, Baylor could be an attractive option in the portal. The Bears reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament, but find themselves rebuilding as with Georgia.

An experienced guard who can score on all three levels and has played in one of the most defensively sound programs in college basketball would make plenty of sense for Scott Drew's team. Arcenaux wouldn't even have far to go to end up in Waco with the Bears.

3. Wichita State

Another of the schools that recruited Arceneaux extensively as a prep prospect, Wichita State, could be a solid portal possibility. Seven of Wichita's top eight scorers in 2024-25 were seniors, so there's certainly an opening for Arceneaux.

Meanwhile, a move to the AAC could be the ticket for Arceneaux to get enough playing time and shots to make his best NBA case. For a player who achieved almost everything possible in the team context, Wichita could offer the opportunity for Arceneaux to chase some personal goals.

2. TCU

TCU is another of the in-state suitors that tried to nab Arceneaux in his high school days. Four of Jamie Dixon's top five guards from this year's team were seniors. There's certainly something to be said for familiarity with the conference. Arceneaux would certainly get a chance to prove to Kelvin Sampson that he was ready for a bigger role at Houston.

Meanwhile, it's close to home and again, is a school he was interested in back in 2022. TCU is a plausible pick for Arceneaux in the portal.

1. Illinois

The Illini made the second round of the NCAA Tournament and have a talented young roster. Illinois has plenty of big men, but probably can use some backcourt help. Brad Underwood's teams tend to be skilled defensively, so Arceneaux seems like a solid fit.

Illinois represents a new start and probably the most competitive program on this list. Given the excellence of Houston's seasons with Arceneaux, the transfer would probably appreciate another top program. Illinois might be the best fit for Arceneaux.

What do you think of Areneaux and his transfer? Share your take on the former Houston player below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

