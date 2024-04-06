Terrance Williams transfer portal: 5 landing spots for Michigan forward ft. Kansas

Terrance Williams II declared for the NBA draft on Friday. The Michigan forward also entered the NCAA transfer portal, keeping his options open before the next college basketball season.

Should Williams return to college basketball for the 2024-25 season, he will likely be playing at another program, marking the end of his time with the Wolverines. We take a look at the likely destination for the forward ahead of the upcoming college basketball season.

Five transfer portal landing spot for Terrance Williams

#1 Kansas

Hunter Dickinson left Michigan for Kansas in 2023 after playing the first three seasons of his collegiate career in Ann Arbor. Terrance Williams could follow suit this offseason.

Kansas is a destination that suits Williams at this stage of his career. Playing with the Jayhawks in his final season of eligibility would significantly help improve his draft chances ahead of the 2025 NBA draft.

#2 Purdue

Purdue will lose star Zach Edey at the end of the 2023-24 college basketball season. The two-time consensus All-American will finally be transitioning to the professional stage.

This means the Boilermakers need to bring in a host of scorers to fill the void next season. After witnessing much improvement in his scoring with Michigan this season, there is little doubt Terrance Williams will take his game to the next level at Purdue.

#3 Duke

Duke is set for something big in the next college basketball season with the arrival of the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2024, Cooper Flagg. This means a lot for the program in 2024-25.

While the likes of Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain might head to the draft, Terrance Williams comes as a great choice to fill up the program's starting lineup. With his experience in college basketball, he will no doubt be a great fit for the job.

#4 UConn

Defending national champion UConn has had another strong season in 2023-24, and the Huskies could be up for the title once again. Nonetheless, they will lose a host of their starters next season.

Donovan Clingan, Stephon Castle and Alex Karaban are likely to be heading to the NBA, and the Huskies will need experienced players to replace them. Following Williams’ four-year tenure at Michigan, he is a right fit for the Huskies next season.

#5 NC State

NC State has been fantastic in the 2023-24 college basketball season. The Wolfpack won the ACC Tournament and returned to the Final Four for the first time in four decades.

Nonetheless, they are expected to lose key players like DJ Burns and DJ Hornes to the upcoming NBA draft. With the program likely to resort to the transfer portal, a prospect like Williams comes as the right fit to maintain their place at the top.