Tessa Johnson transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for South Carolina guard if she leaves the program ft. NC State

Tessa Johnson is heading into March Madness hot. The South Carolina sophomore recorded double-digit points in both of the team's SEC Tournament wins, including 14 points against Texas in the title game.

The guard is averaging 8.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists this season, all increases from her freshman year. She shoots 48.0% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc. Despite these solid stats, Johnson hasn't made any starts for the Gamecocks this season. She has appeared in 31 games but is often outshone by fellow guards like Te-Hina Paopao and MiLaysia Fulwiley.

Although South Carolina is a top-performing team, being ranked No. 2 nationally and has received a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament, Johnson may want to take her talents elsewhere next season if she wants to make starts and be a consistent difference-maker as she continues to grow her game.

If the young guard decides to head elsewhere ahead of her junior season, here are some potential landing spots.

Top 5 landing spots for Tessa Johnson

#1. NC State Wolfpack

Johnson could thrive on a guard-heavy team like NC State. The Wolfpack will be on the hunt for a strong guard following the conclusion of this season, with Madison Hayes, Aziaha James and Saniya Rivers all set to graduate. All three of these senior guards are in the team's top five scorers, a group made up of exclusive guards.

NC State leans heavily on its guards and is trying to elevate itself to the next level of competition. The Wolfpack enters March Madness as a No. 2 seed after making the Final Four last season. This team could provide Johnson with more playing time and a chance to grow her skill set, and she could provide guarding expertise on a squad that is losing three of its top guards.

#2. TCU Horned Frogs

TCU will also be in a guard drought following this season. Star guard Hailey Van Lith, who leads the team in points, assists and steals, will be out of eligibility after this year. The Horned Frogs will need to find a suitable replacement to continue competing at a high level.

Johnson finds more shooting success than Van Lith. The sophomore is shooting 48.0% from the field this season compared to Van Lith's 45.9%. Johnson makes 41.4% of her shots from beyond the arc, while Van Lith makes 33.9%.

Van Lith outscores, out-rebounds and out-assists Johnson, but the South Carolina guard shows strong shooting potential, and TCU could give her the opportunity to be a game-changer and improve her stats.

#3. Oregon Ducks

The Ducks, who have a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament, will lose three of their top four scorers after this season, including senior guard Deja Kelly.

Kelly leads the team in points and assists, and losing her will create a gap in the Oregon squad.

Johnson would be a good pickup for the Ducks. While her point, rebound and assist averages are lower than Kelly's, she shoots nearly 10% better from the field and nearly 20% from three.

If Oregon wants to establish itself as a solid women's basketball program, it will need a strong guard to take Kelly's place. Johnson could provide the Ducks with a strong shooter who has experience playing for a top program.

#4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame is led by star guards Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles, but the No. 3 seeded Fighting Irish may be without Miles next season. The senior guard is expected to be an early pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft and has not announced if she intends to return to Notre Dame for her final season of eligibility.

This is a less likely landing spot for Johnson, as she would again be competing against other guards. Hidalgo is the ACC Player of the Year and a First-Team All-American. Playing alongside her may not be beneficial for Johnson's growth, but she could be of aid to the Fighting Irish if Miles goes to the WNBA.

#5. UConn Huskies

This one is a long shot, but it had to be mentioned. The fact that UConn will be without star guard Paige Bueckers next season is not lost on basketball fans. Bueckers is expected to be the top overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, and the Huskies will need a new top guard.

UConn is a historic basketball program and has made two of the last three Final Fours. Even in Bueckers' absence, the Huskies will still have guard Azzi Fudd. This means that, like at South Carolina, Johnson might be fighting for minutes.

The end of Bueckers' college career will inevitably lead to changes for UConn, and the Huskies may look elsewhere for guards, but whether Johnson is the right fit is debatable.

