Texas A&M basketball coaching candidates: Top 5 replacements for Aggies as Buzz Williams makes Maryland move

Texas A&M's basketball program is in a difficult situation as head coach Buzz Williams announced that he is leaving the program after six seasons. He left the team to take the head coaching job with the Maryland Terrapins.

Ad

Williams led the Aggies to appearances in March Madness in each of the past three seasons, including a Round of 32 appearance in both of the past two years.

However, with Williams gone, Texas A&M will need to address its head coaching situation. There are several candidates available who could fill the position. These are five coaches who could be candidates to replace Buzz Williams as the Aggies head coach.

Top 5 head coach replacements for Buzz Williams at Texas A&M

#1 Chris Crutchfield

Ad

Trending

Chris Crutchfield is the head coach of Omaha and could be a fit for the head coaching position at Texas A&M. He has experience in big games, having served as a longtime assistant under former Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger when the team reached the Final Four in 2016. He could be ready for a higher-profile position with the Aggies.

#2 Bryce Drew

Bryce Drew is someone who could be a target for the Aggies. The Grand Canyon head coach has coached the team for five seasons. In that time, he has led his team to a 120-40 record and four appearances in March Madness. He is a good recruiter with SEC experience who would be an interesting option with the Aggies.

Ad

#3 Alan Huss

High Point head coach Alan Huss has been named the Big South Coach of the Year two seasons in a row and is looking like one of the next big coaching stars in college basketball. With no buyout fee on his contract, he could be an appealing option for the Aggies.

#4 Fred Hoiberg

Fred Hoiberg is an obvious candidate as the head coach of Nebraska. Athletic Director Trev Alberts was the AD at Nebraska before he came to Texas A&M, and as a result, has a direct connection to Hoiberg, who has performed well as the Cornhuskers head coach. The biggest obstacle is the $18.5 million buyout the Aggies will need to pay if they want to hire him.

Ad

#5 T.J. Otzelberger

Iowa State coach Otzelberger would be an interesting option for Texas A&M. He has led the Cyclones to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including two Sweet 16 appearances. However, there is a $29 million buyout fee attached to his contract. If the Aggies are willing to pay it, Otzelberger should be at the top of their list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here